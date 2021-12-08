RENTON — There was red everywhere you looked Sunday.

Lumen Field, nationally renowned for hosting what may be the most rabid fan base in the NFL, was heavily populated by 49ers supporters.

It’s been that kind of year for the Seahawks (4-8), who sit near the bottom of the NFC standings.

But perhaps it would be more appropriate if the stadium began to be filled with New York Jets green. It would be the least those fans could do to show their appreciation. Seattle, after all, gave that franchise the greatest trade it could ask for.

Two offseasons ago, the Seahawks dealt safety Bradley McDougald and two first-round draft picks — one in 2021 and the other in 2022 — for Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams. The move appeared to be the ultimate “win now” move for the Seahawks, who likely viewed themselves as one key piece from Super Bowl contention.

They ended up going 12-4 in 2020 before losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Rams, and Adams — playing in just 12 games — set the NFL season sack record for a defensive back with 9.5.

Successful trade? Maybe on the surface. Upon closer inspection, though, it might have been the worst deal the Seahawks have made.

On Wednesday the Seahawks announced that Adams will have surgery on the shoulder he injured in Sunday’s win over the 49ers and miss the remainder of the season. And for many fans, the news may come as a crushing blow as Seattle’s playoff hopes are all but deceased.

But honestly — was Adams all that productive for this team anyway? Was he worth the two first-round picks and subsequent four-year $70 million contract extension? According to certain stat geeks, not even close.

Pro Football Focus has earned recognition over the years as one of the premier NFL analytic websites. Its staff tracks every player on every play and assigns grades based on their performance. It isn’t a perfect system, but it might be the best thing the public has right now.

As for PFF’s view of Adams with the Seahawks? He stinks.

Last year, despite the record sack numbers, PFF ranked Adams 53rd of 94 safeties in the league. It said that he was 78th-best on pass defense (he allowed a 121.7 passer rating and 57th on run defense (he missed 11 tackles).

This season — in which he has zero sacks — the evaluation has been even worse. Adams ranks 63rd of 91 safeties overall and 85th in pass coverage (to his credit, he is 13th in run defense.)

Before hurting his shoulder Sunday, Adams was getting burned by San Francisco tight end George Kittle. Playing 20 snaps, he earned his lowest PFF grade of the season at 27.4.

Keep in mind, the $17.5 million-per-year extension for Adams doesn’t kick in until next season. Meanwhile, the Seahawks will be without a first-round pick for the second year in a row.

The Jets are loving all of this, of course. They used the extra first-round pick last spring to move up in the draft and select offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, who has allowed just one sack and has graded out as one of the top rookie guards. And the way the Seahawks are playing, it’s quite possible the Jets will have two of the top-10 picks in next year’s draft.

Seattle has made deals for former superstars turned sour before. Names such as Percy Harvin and Jimmy Graham come to mind. But neither deal came at the expense Adams did in terms draft capital and a salary-cap hit.

On Wednesday, safety Ryan Neal — who will fill in for Adams in the starting lineup — called Jamal “a special kid with a special talent.” Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner noted Adams’ energy and passion and said, “We’re definitely going to miss that.”

No doubt Adams has talent. No doubt he has passion and energy as well. It just doesn’t seem as though any of those attributes have been paying off for Seattle.

On Wednesday Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was on SiriusXM radio with host Pat Kirwan. And during the interview, he said the Adams deal has been “a terrific trade for us.”

Only two things can explain this comment. The first is that Carroll was being polite. The second is that he was having a senior moment — and thought he was still coaching the Jets.