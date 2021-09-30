RENTON — Maybe it sounds like a cliché to say that a football team’s fortunes are a tale of two halves.

But when it comes to Seattle’s offense through three games this season, no truer description fits.

Consider that no team in the NFL has scored more points in the first half of games this year than the Seahawks — 62, or 20.7 per game.

And no team has scored fewer points in the second half of games this year than Seattle — 13, or 4.3 per game.

That includes Seattle having been shut out in the third quarter, the only team in the NFL not to score in the third quarter this season.

Obviously, three games hardly a season makes, so it may be nothing other than a blip.

Advertising

That’s the hope, anyway.

“I think that we just have to execute,” said quarterback Russell Wilson. “It’s not anything that we have to go fishing for. Obviously, we have the ability to do that, we have done that throughout the game and earlier in the game.”

Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron concurred, saying he doesn’t think opponents are doing anything different defensively in the second half, that it’s been more an issue of Seattle making some mistakes to kill drives.

“I think there are a few different things and we know we have to do a better job in the second half and it comes down to execution,” he said. “We’ve had some good opportunities, and whether it’s been a little miscue here or there, it’s just gotten off of our rhythm.”

Also an issue is that opponents the last two weeks got the opening kickoff to the second half and then went on long scoring drives that limited Seattle’s plays in the third quarter (in both cases, Seattle lost the coin toss and saw the Titans and Vikings then defer their choice to the second half).

“We haven’t been able to get off of the field on defense in the third quarter, either,” coach Pete Carroll said this week. “That’s why we have had limited opportunities.”

Still, even if Seattle has had to stand and watch on offense to start the third quarter, that doesn’t fully explain why the Seahawks haven’t moved the ball once they’ve gotten it.

Advertising

Against the Vikings, Seattle got one first down on two runs but then saw a sack kill the drive and punted after five plays on their only drive of the third quarter.

Seattle also ran just eight plays on one possession against the Titans in Week Two, with the drive ending when Chris Carson was stopped for a loss of one on a third-and-2 play.

In three games this year, Seattle has run 30 plays in the third quarter for 99 yards.

And while Seattle had leads in the first two games, the stats don’t show the Seahawks necessarily got conservative — Seattle has had 18 called passes to 12 runs in the three games in the third quarter, including 15 to 10 in the first two games.

But on six third-quarter drives, Seattle hasn’t gotten closer than its opponent’s 46, that coming against the Colts on a drive that ended on a Carson fumble.

Seattle has done better in the fourth quarter, scoring two touchdowns on eight possessions, (one of which was the futile final possession against the Titans).

Advertising

Still, Seattle’s 4.3 average points scored in the fourth quarter this year ranks tied for 24th in the NFL.

The Seahawks may think it’s just one of those early-season things. But what they also know is that it’s a trend that needs to end soon, preferably with Sunday’s game at San Francisco.

“We need to work to keep executing better and with that consistency that we’ve been able to show in the first half of games but has faltered a little bit in the second half,” Waldron said. “The focus is really more on us, knowing that they’re things that we’ll go against and like we’ve talked about, everyone is good in this league. Just being able to sustain our mental focus and sharp execution through all four quarters will be a pivotal thing for our offense.”

WR Tyler Lockett sits out with hip injury

Among the three Seahawks to sit out practice Thursday was a new name added to the injury report this week — receiver Tyler Lockett with a hip injury.

Lockett briefly left Sunday’s game against Minnesota after his knee was twisted, but Carroll said before practice Wednesday that his knee was fine. Lockett showed up on the injury report Wednesday as limited with the hip injury then sat out Thursday.

Carroll does not speak to the media on Thursdays.

Also sitting out was running back Rashaad Penny (calf), who has already been ruled out, and right tackle Brandon Shell, who missed the Vikings game with a sprained ankle and appears as if he may miss another game.

Sponsored

Five players were listed as limited including another receiver with a new injury — DK Metcalf, cited as having a foot injury. Metcalf was on the injury report last week with a knee injury.

New to the injury report are defensive tackle Poona Ford with both ankle and shoulder injuries, and defensive end Alton Robinson (knee).

Also listed as limited are two players attempting to return from injuries that held them out last week — defensive end Benson Mayowa (neck) and receiver Dee Eskridge (concussion).

Among full participants for Seattle was defensive end Kerry Hyder, who sat out the second half of the Minnesota game while being examined for a concussion but appears on track to play against his former team Sunday.