Veteran kicker Sebastian Janikowski missed two early field goals in a tight game, but he rallied to make the one that mattered most: a 52-yarder that went through the uprights as time expired.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Nineteen seasons and 272 NFL games means Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski has experienced just about everything.

So even though missing two field goals in the first half of Seattle’s 20-17 win at Arizona “was rough,’’ as Janikowski put it, he’s been here before.

He recalled making only one of four field goals in a game against Tennessee in his second-year in 2001, including a 54-yarder with six seconds left that could have forced overtime.

That game ended poorly, but the lesson was that he’d bounced back from it to go on to have the kind of career he has.

“It is always the next kick,’’ Janikowski said. “You turn the next page and try and forget about (the misses).’’

And after missing two in the first half, Janikowski came back to make two in the second, including the game-winner from 52 yards away as time expired.

If there was any secret in the difference between the kicks made and missed, Janikowski wasn’t really letting on.

“It is just another kick,’’ he said of his approach to the game-winner, which came after Arizona’s Phil Dawson had missed a 45-yarder that could have put Arizona ahead with 1:50 to play. “My confidence is always there. I know that I have prepared myself during practice. I know what I can do. So it is all mental.’’

Seattle and Arizona’s kickers combined to make only three of the seven field goals attempted on Sunday. Fortunately for the Seahawks, Janikowski converted the one that mattered most.

Janikowski said he began preparing for that specific kick once Dawson’s creeped wide right.

“Obviously we had a lot of time on the clock and our offense did a great job putting me in position,’’ he said.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said he didn’t doubt that Janikowski could come through even if his two first-half misses made him 3-6 on the season at that point, including a miss against Denver in week one.

“You get him in the 50’s, you’ve got a great chance now,’’ Carroll said. “Unfortunately we missed a couple kicks early and it made this one a little dramatic at the end. He came through when we needed him the most.’’