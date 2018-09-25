The Patriots are struggling, the Miami Dolphins are 3-0 for the first time since 2013, and the Seahawks are winless no more. Seattle Times Seahawks beat writer Mike Vorel ranks all 32 teams after a very strange, upset-filled NFL weekend.

There’s been some movement at the top of our rankings. The Minnesota Vikings’ big flop sent them plummeting, and there’s a new Florida team in the top five.

Here are The Seattle Times’ Power Rankings after a very strange NFL Sunday.