The Seahawks have fluctuated up and down in our power rankings all year, they've fallen out of the top half again after last week's defeat to the Rams.

Two of the top teams in the NFL are about to meet on Monday Night Football in Mexico City, when the 9-1 Rams meet the 9-1 Chiefs.

But where does each fit in this week’s NFL power rankings? And how far did the Seahawks fall? Check out the list below.