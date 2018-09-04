Will the Seahawks be a playoff contender even without its established core? Is this the beginning of the end in New England? Will the addition of Khalil Mack put the Chicago Bears over the top? Beat reporter Mike Vorel ranks 'em heading into Week 1.

The NFL is officially back, and so are The Seattle Times’ NFL power rankings.

We’ll start to learn the answers on Sunday. Until then, let the debate begin.