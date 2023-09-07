Matt Calkins

Sept. 10 vs. Rams: W

Sept. 17 at Lions: L

Sept. 24 vs. Panthers: W

Oct. 2 at Giants: W

Oct. 15 at Bengals: L

Oct. 22 vs. Cardinals: W

Oct. 29 vs. Browns: L

Nov. 5 at Ravens: L

Nov. 12 vs. Commanders: W

Nov. 19 at Rams: W

Nov. 23 vs. 49ers: W

Nov. 30 at Cowboys: L

Dec. 10 at 49ers: L

Dec. 17 vs. Eagles: L

Dec. 24 at Titans: W

Dec. 31 vs. Steelers: W

TBD at Cardinals: W

Record: 10-7

NFC West champ: 49ers

NFC champ: Eagles

AFC champ: Bills

Super Bowl champ: Bills

MVP: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Offensive Rookie of the Year: C.J. Stroud, Texans

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Will Anderson Jr., Texans

Bob Condotta

Sept. 10 vs. Rams: W

Sept. 17 at Lions: L

Sept. 24 vs. Panthers: W

Oct. 2 at Giants: W

Oct. 15 at Bengals: L

Oct. 22 vs. Cardinals: W

Oct. 29 vs. Browns: W

Nov. 5 at Ravens: L

Nov. 12 vs. Commanders: W

Nov. 19 at Rams: W

Nov. 23 vs. 49ers: W

Nov. 30 at Cowboys: L

Dec. 10 at 49ers: L

Dec. 17 vs. Eagles: W

Dec. 24 at Titans: L

Dec. 31 vs. Steelers: W

TBD at Cardinals: W

Record: 11-6

NFC West champ: 49ers

NFC champ: 49ers

AFC champ: Chiefs

Super Bowl champ: 49ers

MVP: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Bryce Young, Panthers

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Will Anderson Jr., Texans

Adam Jude

Sept. 10 vs. Rams: W

Sept. 17 at Lions: L

Sept. 24 vs. Panthers: W

Oct. 2 at Giants: L

Oct. 15 at Bengals: L

Oct. 22 vs. Cardinals: W

Oct. 29 vs. Browns: W

Nov. 5 at Ravens: L

Nov. 12 vs. Commanders: W

Nov. 19 at Rams: W

Nov. 23 vs. 49ers: L

Nov. 30 at Cowboys: W

Dec. 10 at 49ers: L

Dec. 17 vs. Eagles: L

Dec. 24 at Titans: W

Dec. 31 vs. Steelers: W

TBD at Cardinals: W

Record: 10-7

NFC West champ: 49ers

NFC champ: Giants

AFC champ: Bengals

Super Bowl champ: Bengals

MVP: Joe Burrow, Bengals

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Bryce Young, Panthers

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Will Anderson Jr., Texans

Larry Stone

Sept. 10 vs. Rams: W

Sept. 17 at Lions: L

Sept. 24 vs. Panthers: W

Oct. 2 at Giants: W

Oct. 15 at Bengals: L

Oct. 22 vs. Cardinals: W

Oct. 29 vs. Browns: W

Nov. 5 at Ravens: L

Nov. 12 vs. Commanders: W

Nov. 19 at Rams: W

Nov. 23 vs. 49ers: W

Nov. 30 at Cowboys: L

Dec. 10 at 49ers: L

Dec. 17 vs. Eagles: L

Dec. 24 at Titans: W

Dec. 31 vs. Steelers: W

TBD at Cardinals: W

Record: 11-6

NFC West champ: 49ers

NFC champ: Cowboys

AFC champ: Bills

Super Bowl champ: Bills

MVP: Josh Allen, Bills

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Bijan Robinson, Falcons

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Tyree Wilson, Raiders