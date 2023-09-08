Week One: Seahawks vs. Rams

Bob Condotta

Seahawks 24, Rams 13: Games against the Rams are never easy, and this one doesn’t figure to be either. But the absence of Cooper Kupp is a big gift for a Seattle defense determined to have a better season than a year ago. Seattle’s running game should wear down the Rams some and set up a few big plays by Geno Smith and the passing attack.

Adam Jude

Seahawks 27, Rams 21: Two division rivals headed in opposite directions, and the Seahawks looked poised to make an opening-game statement at home.

Larry Stone

Seahawks 30, Rams 17: The Rams cratered last year after winning the Super Bowl a year earlier, and they face another challenging year in 2023. The loss of Kupp for the opener won’t help. If the Seahawks want to achieve their goals this year, they need to grab winnable games like this one.

Matt Calkins

Seahawks 24, Rams 17: Seattle has some injuries that may have proved costly against most teams in the league, but they will still overpower the lowly Rams, who, they themselves are playing without star receiver Kupp.