Week Three: Seahawks vs. Panthers

Bob Condotta (0-2)

Seahawks 20, Panthers 13: Carolina has a pretty salty defense and yards and points might be harder to come by than expected. And who knows? Maybe the Panthers offense will show some fire having to go back to Andy Dalton, who is obviously far more experienced than Bryce Young. But the Seahawks should be able to gut this one out.

Adam Jude (0-2)

Seahawks 23, Panthers 19: This could wind up being more uncomfortable for the Seahawks that it would appear to be on paper. Ultimately, though, you have to think the Seahawks defense will come through to get a much-needed late stop at home.

Larry Stone (0-2)

Seahawks 30, Panthers 20: No one in the NFL has scored fewer points through two games than the winless Panthers. Not sure if a potential quarterback switch to Andy Dalton will help or hurt, but either way, the Seahawks should roll.

Matt Calkins (1-1)

Seahawks 24, Panthers 17: Back on track after upsetting the Lions, the Seahawks will give their home fans the victory they’ve been waiting for as their defense plays their best game of the season thus far.

Week Two: Seahawks 37, Lions 31 (OT)

Condotta: Lions 31, Seahawks 23

Jude: Lions 34, Seahawks 21

Stone: Lions 27, Seahawks 20

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Lions 21*

Week One: Rams 30, Seahawks 13

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Rams 13

Jude: Seahawks 27, Rams 21

Stone: Seahawks 30, Rams 17*

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Rams 17

* denotes closest score