Week Seven: Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Bob Condotta (2-3)

Seahawks 27, Cardinals 16: While disappointing in its overall result, the Bengals loss also left the Seahawks optimistic about the big picture. Seattle needs to not slip up now, though, as a home favorite against a 1-5 team. But if the defense plays as it has the last two weeks that shouldn’t be much of an issue.

Adam Jude (2-3)

Seahawks 28, Cardinals 10: Against Arizona’s beat-up offense, this is a prime opportunity for Seattle’s defense to take another leap forward and show it can be among the elite defenses in the NFL.

Larry Stone (3-2)

Seahawks 35, Cardinals 14: The Seahawks will take out their frustrations from last week’s loss in Cincinnati on the 1-5 Cardinals, who have dropped three in a row since their head-scratching upset of the Dallas Cowboys.

Matt Calkins (3-2)

Seahawks 28, Cardinals 17: Home-field advantage against a team that’s won just one game should translate into an easy(ish) win for Seattle. Look for the Seahawks’ offense to resuscitate itself after a tough go in last week’s loss vs. the Bengals.

Week Six: Bengals 17, Seahawks 13

Condotta: Seahawks 27, Bengals 23

Jude: Seahawks 34, Bengals 30

Stone: Bengals 30, Seahawks 20

Calkins: Bengals 28, Seahawks 21*

Week Five: Bye

Week Four: Seahawks 24, Giants 3

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Giants 13*

Jude: Seahawks 28, Giants 27

Stone: Seahawks 27, Giants 17

Calkins: Giants 24, Seahawks 21

Week Three: Seahawks 37, Panthers 27

Condotta: Seahawks 20, Panthers 13

Jude: Seahawks 23, Panthers 19

Stone: Seahawks 30, Panthers 20*

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Panthers 17

Week Two: Seahawks 37, Lions 31 (OT)

Condotta: Lions 31, Seahawks 23

Jude: Lions 34, Seahawks 21

Stone: Lions 27, Seahawks 20

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Lions 21*

Week One: Rams 30, Seahawks 13

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Rams 13

Jude: Seahawks 27, Rams 21

Stone: Seahawks 30, Rams 17*

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Rams 17

* denotes closest score