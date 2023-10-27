Week Eight: Seahawks vs. Browns

Bob Condotta (3-3)

Seahawks 20, Browns 13: Retro uniforms may call for an old-school game, with two emerging defenses battling it out. Yards and points may be hard to come by and a turnover or two may turn the tide. But expect the home-field advantage to help Seattle turn in a key play or two that will make the difference.

Adam Jude (3-3)

Seahawks 16, Browns 13: The Seahawks offense will have trouble against Myles Garrett and a good Browns defense. But Cleveland’s offense, with backup QB PJ Walker, will have even more trouble against a Seahawks defense that is looking to prove it’s among the NFL’s best.

Larry Stone (4-2)

Seahawks 24, Browns 17: The Seahawks are on quite a roll defensively, and I expect Geno Smith to play a much cleaner game, which spells a victory for Seattle.

Matt Calkins (4-2)

Browns 21, Seahawks 17: No, Cleveland does not have its starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson, but it does have a stingy defense that has carried them all season. This will be one of the tougher tests for the Seahawks, who will be the victims of an upset Sunday.

Week Seven: Seahawks 20, Cardinals 10

Condotta: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 16

Jude: Seahawks 28, Cardinals 10*

Stone: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 14

Calkins: Seahawks 28, Cardinals 17

Week Six: Bengals 17, Seahawks 13

Condotta: Seahawks 27, Bengals 23

Jude: Seahawks 34, Bengals 30

Stone: Bengals 30, Seahawks 20

Calkins: Bengals 28, Seahawks 21*

Week Five: Bye

Week Four: Seahawks 24, Giants 3

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Giants 13*

Jude: Seahawks 28, Giants 27

Stone: Seahawks 27, Giants 17

Calkins: Giants 24, Seahawks 21

Week Three: Seahawks 37, Panthers 27

Condotta: Seahawks 20, Panthers 13

Jude: Seahawks 23, Panthers 19

Stone: Seahawks 30, Panthers 20*

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Panthers 17

Week Two: Seahawks 37, Lions 31 (OT)

Condotta: Lions 31, Seahawks 23

Jude: Lions 34, Seahawks 21

Stone: Lions 27, Seahawks 20

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Lions 21*

Week One: Rams 30, Seahawks 13

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Rams 13

Jude: Seahawks 27, Rams 21

Stone: Seahawks 30, Rams 17*

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Rams 17

* denotes closest score