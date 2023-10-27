Week Eight: Seahawks vs. Browns
Bob Condotta (3-3)
Seahawks 20, Browns 13: Retro uniforms may call for an old-school game, with two emerging defenses battling it out. Yards and points may be hard to come by and a turnover or two may turn the tide. But expect the home-field advantage to help Seattle turn in a key play or two that will make the difference.
Adam Jude (3-3)
Seahawks 16, Browns 13: The Seahawks offense will have trouble against Myles Garrett and a good Browns defense. But Cleveland’s offense, with backup QB PJ Walker, will have even more trouble against a Seahawks defense that is looking to prove it’s among the NFL’s best.
Larry Stone (4-2)
Seahawks 24, Browns 17: The Seahawks are on quite a roll defensively, and I expect Geno Smith to play a much cleaner game, which spells a victory for Seattle.
Matt Calkins (4-2)
Browns 21, Seahawks 17: No, Cleveland does not have its starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson, but it does have a stingy defense that has carried them all season. This will be one of the tougher tests for the Seahawks, who will be the victims of an upset Sunday.
Week Seven: Seahawks 20, Cardinals 10
Condotta: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 16
Jude: Seahawks 28, Cardinals 10*
Stone: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 14
Calkins: Seahawks 28, Cardinals 17
Week Six: Bengals 17, Seahawks 13
Condotta: Seahawks 27, Bengals 23
Jude: Seahawks 34, Bengals 30
Stone: Bengals 30, Seahawks 20
Calkins: Bengals 28, Seahawks 21*
Week Five: Bye
Week Four: Seahawks 24, Giants 3
Condotta: Seahawks 24, Giants 13*
Jude: Seahawks 28, Giants 27
Stone: Seahawks 27, Giants 17
Calkins: Giants 24, Seahawks 21
Week Three: Seahawks 37, Panthers 27
Condotta: Seahawks 20, Panthers 13
Jude: Seahawks 23, Panthers 19
Stone: Seahawks 30, Panthers 20*
Calkins: Seahawks 24, Panthers 17
Week Two: Seahawks 37, Lions 31 (OT)
Condotta: Lions 31, Seahawks 23
Jude: Lions 34, Seahawks 21
Stone: Lions 27, Seahawks 20
Calkins: Seahawks 24, Lions 21*
Week One: Rams 30, Seahawks 13
Condotta: Seahawks 24, Rams 13
Jude: Seahawks 27, Rams 21
Stone: Seahawks 30, Rams 17*
Calkins: Seahawks 24, Rams 17
* denotes closest score
