Week Two: Seahawks at Lions

Bob Condotta (0-1)

Lions 31, Seahawks 23: Seattle has to play better in this game than it did against the Rams, if only because it’s hard to fathom the Seahawks could play worse. But they’ll need to play an awful lot better to beat what is one of the hotter teams in the NFL — winners of nine of their last 11 dating to last Oct. 30. Detroit’s offense and Seattle’s offensive tackle issues figure to be too much to overcome.

Adam Jude (0-1)

Lions 34, Seahawks 21: It’s easy to overreact to what happens in Week 1, good or bad. But there was a lot of good for the Lions in their Week 1 win at Kansas City … and a lot of bad for the Seahawks in their Week 1 loss at home to the Rams. The Lions are heavy favorites at home for this one — the line is 5.5 points, and even that feels light.

Larry Stone (0-1)

Lions 27, Seahawks 20: I’d expect a much better effort from the Seahawks — it couldn’t be much worse — but it won’t be enough against a good Lions team playing in front of a rabid home crowd. Especially not with both starting tackles missing for Seattle

Matt Calkins (0-1)

Seahawks 24, Lions 21: This may end up supplanting the time I picked Angola to upset the Dream Team in terms of errant predictions, but the Seahawks suddenly find themselves in desperation mode after that loss to the Rams. Look for Geno Smith to return to his upper-tier form in this upset win for Seattle.

Week One: Rams 30, Seahawks 13

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Rams 13

Jude: Seahawks 27, Rams 21

Stone: Seahawks 30, Rams 17*

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Rams 17

* denotes closest score