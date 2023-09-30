Week Four: Seahawks at Giants
Bob Condotta (1-2)
Seahawks 24, Giants 13: Any road game in the NFL can be tricky, and this looms as a pretty pivotal game for the 1-2 Giants, who played their next two games at Buffalo and Miami. But the Seahawks showed some good signs last week in getting their running game going a bit more and in how they again stopped the run on defense. Count on Geno Smith to make a few big plays when it counts in his return to the field where he began his NFL career.
Adam Jude (1-2)
Seahawks 28, Giants 27: In his return to NY, Geno Smith gets his signature moment on Monday Night Football, orchestrating a clutch drive in the closing moments to lead the Hawks to a thrilling comeback victory.
Larry Stone (1-2)
Seahawks 27, Giants 17: The Giants’ two losses are by a combined 58 points, and their lone win required 31 second-half points to barely beat Arizona (though that victory looks a little better after the Cardinals stunned the Cowboys – who defeated NYG 40-0 – last week). This is a game the Seahawks need to win to get where they want to go this season.
Matt Calkins (2-1)
Giants 24, Seahawks 21: It hasn’t been an ideal start for the Giants, but they have enough talent and depth to take down a traveling Seahawks team that struggled with winless Carolina for most of the game last Sunday.
Week Three: Seahawks 37, Panthers 27
Condotta: Seahawks 20, Panthers 13
Jude: Seahawks 23, Panthers 19
Stone: Seahawks 30, Panthers 20*
Calkins: Seahawks 24, Panthers 17
Week Two: Seahawks 37, Lions 31 (OT)
Condotta: Lions 31, Seahawks 23
Jude: Lions 34, Seahawks 21
Stone: Lions 27, Seahawks 20
Calkins: Seahawks 24, Lions 21*
Week One: Rams 30, Seahawks 13
Condotta: Seahawks 24, Rams 13
Jude: Seahawks 27, Rams 21
Stone: Seahawks 30, Rams 17*
Calkins: Seahawks 24, Rams 17
* denotes closest score
