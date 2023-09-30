Week Four: Seahawks at Giants

Bob Condotta (1-2)

Seahawks 24, Giants 13: Any road game in the NFL can be tricky, and this looms as a pretty pivotal game for the 1-2 Giants, who played their next two games at Buffalo and Miami. But the Seahawks showed some good signs last week in getting their running game going a bit more and in how they again stopped the run on defense. Count on Geno Smith to make a few big plays when it counts in his return to the field where he began his NFL career.

Adam Jude (1-2)

Seahawks 28, Giants 27: In his return to NY, Geno Smith gets his signature moment on Monday Night Football, orchestrating a clutch drive in the closing moments to lead the Hawks to a thrilling comeback victory.

Larry Stone (1-2)

Seahawks 27, Giants 17: The Giants’ two losses are by a combined 58 points, and their lone win required 31 second-half points to barely beat Arizona (though that victory looks a little better after the Cardinals stunned the Cowboys – who defeated NYG 40-0 – last week). This is a game the Seahawks need to win to get where they want to go this season.

Matt Calkins (2-1)

Giants 24, Seahawks 21: It hasn’t been an ideal start for the Giants, but they have enough talent and depth to take down a traveling Seahawks team that struggled with winless Carolina for most of the game last Sunday.

Week Three: Seahawks 37, Panthers 27

Condotta: Seahawks 20, Panthers 13

Jude: Seahawks 23, Panthers 19

Stone: Seahawks 30, Panthers 20*

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Panthers 17

Week Two: Seahawks 37, Lions 31 (OT)

Condotta: Lions 31, Seahawks 23

Jude: Lions 34, Seahawks 21

Stone: Lions 27, Seahawks 20

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Lions 21*

Week One: Rams 30, Seahawks 13

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Rams 13

Jude: Seahawks 27, Rams 21

Stone: Seahawks 30, Rams 17*

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Rams 17

* denotes closest score