Week Six: Seahawks at Bengals
Bob Condotta (2-2)
Seahawks 27, Bengals 23: Can the Seahawks really win a third straight on the road to start the season and against a talented team that appears to have righted itself after a sluggish beginning? Well, why not? This will be a good test of how for real the Seahawks really are. But here’s a thought that they’ll prove themselves to be who they think they are.
Adam Jude (2-2)
Seahawks 34, Bengals 30: Since 2018, the Seahawks are 16-4 on East Coast trips, and they were certainly in prime-time form for their Week Four walloping of the Giants in New York. Even with an early start this time, and even against the Bengals’ high-powered offense, I like the Seahawks’ chances in a shootout.
Larry Stone (2-2)
Bengals 30, Seahawks 20: It appears Seattle is getting the Bengals at a bad time. After a sluggish start, Joe Burrow finally looked like himself last week, throwing three TD passes in a win over Arizona. All three were to Ja’Marr Chase, who caught an amazing 15 passes for 192 yards. Throw in a strong running back in Joe Mixon, and the Bengals offense will be too much for the Seahawks to contain.
Matt Calkins (2-2)
Bengals 28, Seahawks 21: This is probably the toughest test Seattle has faced all year and will struggle against Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow-led offense. Geno Smith and co. will put up a fight, but in the end, Seattle will fall to 3-2.
Week Five: Bye
Week Four: Seahawks 24, Giants 3
Condotta: Seahawks 24, Giants 13*
Jude: Seahawks 28, Giants 27
Stone: Seahawks 27, Giants 17
Calkins: Giants 24, Seahawks 21
Week Three: Seahawks 37, Panthers 27
Condotta: Seahawks 20, Panthers 13
Jude: Seahawks 23, Panthers 19
Stone: Seahawks 30, Panthers 20*
Calkins: Seahawks 24, Panthers 17
Week Two: Seahawks 37, Lions 31 (OT)
Condotta: Lions 31, Seahawks 23
Jude: Lions 34, Seahawks 21
Stone: Lions 27, Seahawks 20
Calkins: Seahawks 24, Lions 21*
Week One: Rams 30, Seahawks 13
Condotta: Seahawks 24, Rams 13
Jude: Seahawks 27, Rams 21
Stone: Seahawks 30, Rams 17*
Calkins: Seahawks 24, Rams 17
* denotes closest score
