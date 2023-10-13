Week Six: Seahawks at Bengals

Bob Condotta (2-2)

Seahawks 27, Bengals 23: Can the Seahawks really win a third straight on the road to start the season and against a talented team that appears to have righted itself after a sluggish beginning? Well, why not? This will be a good test of how for real the Seahawks really are. But here’s a thought that they’ll prove themselves to be who they think they are.

Adam Jude (2-2)

Seahawks 34, Bengals 30: Since 2018, the Seahawks are 16-4 on East Coast trips, and they were certainly in prime-time form for their Week Four walloping of the Giants in New York. Even with an early start this time, and even against the Bengals’ high-powered offense, I like the Seahawks’ chances in a shootout.

Larry Stone (2-2)

Bengals 30, Seahawks 20: It appears Seattle is getting the Bengals at a bad time. After a sluggish start, Joe Burrow finally looked like himself last week, throwing three TD passes in a win over Arizona. All three were to Ja’Marr Chase, who caught an amazing 15 passes for 192 yards. Throw in a strong running back in Joe Mixon, and the Bengals offense will be too much for the Seahawks to contain.

Matt Calkins (2-2)

Bengals 28, Seahawks 21: This is probably the toughest test Seattle has faced all year and will struggle against Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow-led offense. Geno Smith and co. will put up a fight, but in the end, Seattle will fall to 3-2.

Week Five: Bye

Week Four: Seahawks 24, Giants 3

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Giants 13*

Jude: Seahawks 28, Giants 27

Stone: Seahawks 27, Giants 17

Calkins: Giants 24, Seahawks 21

Week Three: Seahawks 37, Panthers 27

Condotta: Seahawks 20, Panthers 13

Jude: Seahawks 23, Panthers 19

Stone: Seahawks 30, Panthers 20*

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Panthers 17

Week Two: Seahawks 37, Lions 31 (OT)

Condotta: Lions 31, Seahawks 23

Jude: Lions 34, Seahawks 21

Stone: Lions 27, Seahawks 20

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Lions 21*

Week One: Rams 30, Seahawks 13

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Rams 13

Jude: Seahawks 27, Rams 21

Stone: Seahawks 30, Rams 17*

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Rams 17

* denotes closest score