Anticipation is building for the NFL draft next Thursday, with renewed interest in Seattle because the Seahawks hold a top 10 pick for the first time since 2010. Staff writers Matt Calkins, Bob Condotta, Adam Jude and Larry Stone took turns making selections in The Seattle Times’ annual NFL mock draft this week. Here are the results:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, edge, Michigan.

This is the rare draft with some uncertainty surrounding the No. 1 pick, but most agree Hutchinson is the safe bet to emerge as a viable pass rusher. — Jude

2. Detroit Lions: Travon Walker, edge, Georgia

The Lions would jump on Hutchinson if the Jags pass on him, and they may be tempted to take a QB like Malik Willis. But Walker is too good to pass up if available. — Stone

3. Houston Texans: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State

Texans need everything so may as well get the best tackle prospect in the class, and for now they seem set on Davis Mills at QB. — Condotta

4. New York Jets: Kyle Hamilton, safety, Notre Dame

Jets need a quality DB and will get this from the Irish star. — Calkins

5. New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, edge, Oregon

No prospect has been picked apart more than Thibodeaux in this class, but he might have the best chance to be the most productive player in this draft. — Jude

6. Carolina Panthers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt

Panthers need an upgrade at QB and seem to have taken a liking to Pickett. Willis is also a possibility. — Stone

7. New York Giants: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Giants don’t overthink it (as they once did with Saquon Barkley) and take the best player on the board. — Condotta

8. Atlanta Falcons: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

With Matt Ryan gone, this is a chance for the Falcons to build for the future. — Calkins

9. Seattle Seahawks: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Trading down, we all know, is a real possibility for the Seahawks, who could drop into the midteens and snag DT Jordan Davis, OT Trevor Penning or LB Devin Lloyd. But for this exercise, Neal is just too good to pass up here — he fills an immediate need and has All-Pro upside. — Jude

10. New York Jets: Drake London, WR, USC

In the last draft pick they acquired from Seattle in the Jamal Adams trade, the Jets give Zach Wilson a premier target. — Stone

11. Washington Commanders: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Commanders get either insurance if Terry McLaurin wants out, or the perfect complement to team with him. — Condotta

12. Minnesota Vikings: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

Learning under Patrick Peterson in Minnesota should benefit the former SEC standout. — Calkins

13. Houston Texans: Jermaine Johnson II, edge, Florida State

Houston filled one premium position at No. 3, and fill another here. Johnson could be a steal. — Jude

14. Baltimore Ravens: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

He’s still recovering from an ACL injury incurred in the national title game, but the talent is worth waiting for. — Stone

15. Philadelphia Eagles: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Eagles need help in their secondary and take McDuffie, the fast-rising former UW standout. — Condotta

16. New Orleans Saints: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Lots of speed here, lots of potential for a Saints team trying to claw back to the top.— Calkins

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Chargers can’t turn this pick in fast enough, getting the best pass blocker in the draft. Gives Justin Herbert elite protection on both ends. — Jude

18. Philadelphia Eagles: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Dean is regarded by many as the best linebacker in the draft, and that’s a position of need for the Eagles. — Stone

19. New Orleans Saints: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Saints need someone to replace LT Terron Armstead. Penning’s stock has risen rapildy last few months. — Condotta

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Smart player capable of running the “D” for the Steelers. Can hit hard but also defend the pass well. — Calkins

21. New England Patriots: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Patriots are thrilled the most dominant player in college football falls to them here. — Jude

22. Green Bay Packers: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

With Davante Adams gone, the Packers appease Aaron Rodgers by drafting an explosive receiver. — Stone

23. Arizona Cardinals: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Cardinals attempt to keep Kyler Murray happy by giving him another receiver. — Condotta

24. Dallas Cowboys: Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College

The Cowboys need a lineman who can step in and play immediately. This guard should be able to do that. — Calkins

25. Buffalo Bills: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Elam has the length and speed to be an immediate contributor for the Bills. — Jude

26. Tennessee Titans: David Ojabo, edge, Michigan

This is a deep draft for edge rushers, and Ojabo is coming off an 11-sack season with the Wolverines that puts him near the top of the list. — Stone

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: George Karlaftis, edge, Purdue

Bucs are stunned Karlaftis is still available and race to take him. — Condotta

28. Green Bay Packers: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

Wyatt ran a 4.77 40 at the combine, which is blazing for a defensive tackle. Should be able to produce quickly for the Packers. — Calkins

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

A reach? Perhaps. But the Chiefs need to replace Tyreek Hill, and Moore was PFF’s highest-graded receiver in college football in 2021. — Jude

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Gordon becomes the second member of the Huskies’ defensive backfield to go in the first round. He can play both outside and in the slot. — Stone

31. Cincinnati Bengals: Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

Bengals desperately need to keep upgrading OL to protect Joe Burrow. — Condotta

32. Detroit Lions: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Surprised Booth is still on the board at this point, but the Tigers star is one of the best in his position in this class. — Calkins