What the heck just happened at CenturyLink Field? We're as befuddled as everyone else. Here's what they're saying.
Seattle and Washington combined to commit 23 penalties for 200 yards. The first score of the game came on a Bobby Wagner safety and, as Blair Walsh missed three field goals, remained the Seahawks’ only points well into the third quarter. Russell Wilson was picked off — twice! — on slant plays, one on a two-point conversion attempt that went horribly awry. It even snowed a little.
And it ended in the craziest, most appropriate way possible: the Seahawks unable to cling to a lead Wilson improbably drove down the field to give them with 1:34 to go. Washington QB Kirk Cousins answered, and a Seattle Hail Mary fell to the ground in the end zone while the clock hit triple zeroes. Final score: Washington 17, Seattle 14.
What a day at CenturyLink Field, replete with #GoalPostGate.
Here’s what people are saying:
FINAL | Washington 17, Seahawks 14
Wilson: 24-44, 297 yd, 2TD, 2INT
Walsh: 0-3 FG
Hawks: 16 penalties#WASvsSEA https://t.co/4dwhKy450O pic.twitter.com/EZSFbEOIPI
— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) November 6, 2017
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.