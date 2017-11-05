What the heck just happened at CenturyLink Field? We're as befuddled as everyone else. Here's what they're saying.

Seattle and Washington combined to commit 23 penalties for 200 yards. The first score of the game came on a Bobby Wagner safety and, as Blair Walsh missed three field goals, remained the Seahawks’ only points well into the third quarter. Russell Wilson was picked off — twice! — on slant plays, one on a two-point conversion attempt that went horribly awry. It even snowed a little.

And it ended in the craziest, most appropriate way possible: the Seahawks unable to cling to a lead Wilson improbably drove down the field to give them with 1:34 to go. Washington QB Kirk Cousins answered, and a Seattle Hail Mary fell to the ground in the end zone while the clock hit triple zeroes. Final score: Washington 17, Seattle 14.

What a day at CenturyLink Field, replete with #GoalPostGate.

Noticed this after Walsh’s missed field goal… but south goalposts don’t look straight. pic.twitter.com/zEmCsWIClb — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) November 5, 2017

Here’s what people are saying:

FINAL | Washington 17, Seahawks 14 Wilson: 24-44, 297 yd, 2TD, 2INT

Walsh: 0-3 FG

Hawks: 16 penalties#WASvsSEA https://t.co/4dwhKy450O pic.twitter.com/EZSFbEOIPI — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) November 6, 2017

“How are the Seahawks doing?” “Well, the kicker stayed out at halftime trying to figure out how to kick FGs as piglets raced behind him” — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) November 5, 2017

The Seahawks are combining all of their dumb and annoying tendencies into one perfect game — Zach Whitman (@zjwhitman) November 5, 2017

looks like the seahawks are back to being bad this week — Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) November 6, 2017

There’s gonna be a lot of overreactions to this game. — Evan Hill (@EvanonHB) November 6, 2017

Disaster day for Seahawks. 16 penalties. 2 INTs. 3 missed field goals. 2 failed 2-point conversions. Bad loss at home. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 6, 2017

#Seahawks 437 yards of offense, 138 yards in penalties. — Art Thiel (@Art_Thiel) November 6, 2017

Another game in which Seattle would just be better off not playing offense in the first quarter. — Danny O'Neil (@dannyoneil) November 5, 2017

Kicking in Seattle. What's going on? (Not the Sounders) — Percy Allen (@percyallen) November 5, 2017

it's going to be brutal if the hawks have to suddenly start looking at other options in November. thought Walsh had figured it out — Alistair Corp (@alistaircorp) November 5, 2017

CUT BLAIR WALSH NOW LET RUSSELL WILSON KICK — Robbie Walker (@robbie_walker5) November 5, 2017

someone kicked a legit dent into my car this week, and it's no longer the most annoyed I've been by a kicker — Spike Friedman (@SpikeFriedman) November 5, 2017

One of these photos shows impressive physical specimen duking it out. The other is the Seahawks offense. pic.twitter.com/axRqcEbaJP — Evan Webeck (@EvanWebeck) November 5, 2017

Huge awesome play that doesn't matter because nineteen people held — Chris (@30AcreFortress) November 5, 2017

every time wilson breaks the pocket flags go flying — Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) November 5, 2017