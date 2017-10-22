The Seahawks should be feeling good after thoroughly dominating the Giants. Here's what it got people talking about.

The Seahawks dominated just about every facet of their win over the New York Giants, but it was only in the second half that the score caught up. Seattle pulled away for a 24-7 final, but it wasn’t without bumps along the road.

They entered halftime down three despite outgaining New York by nearly 200 yards, and for a moment there, it looked like Jimmy Graham may never catch another pass. But Russell Wilson finished with one of his best stat lines as a Seahawk — 27-39, 334 yards, three TDs — even despite missing a couple deep balls, and the defense was as dominant it has been this season. Seattle overcame 15 penalties for 110 yards and improved to 4-2.

No matter the game, these Seahawks always manage keep it interesting. Here’s what the win left people saying:

Good weekend Seattle. Seahawks – WIN.

Sounders – WIN.

WSU – WIN.

UW – DIDN’T LOSE And Western Washington University undefeated since 2008. — Chris Daniels (@ChrisDaniels5) October 22, 2017

The Giants have "gained" 105 yards in penalties on the Seahawks, compared to 177 on offense. That explains this game. — 12th Man Rising (@12thMan_Rising) October 22, 2017

This Hawks team is great at wearing out their opponents……and often times their own fans too — Brian Abker (@Abker) October 22, 2017

Wilson was pretty good early in the game today too, which is a step forward for the offense (and particularly on the road) — Zach Whitman (@zjwhitman) October 22, 2017

NYG pass game was essentially nothing- I am not bothered w one sack if Eli is checking everything down- — DAVIS HSU (@DavisHsuSeattle) October 22, 2017

The “we are done with the bye now Doug Baldwin will be the best WR in the league again” phase of the season is a good phase of the season — Chris (@30AcreFortress) October 22, 2017