The Seahawks should be feeling good after thoroughly dominating the Giants. Here's what it got people talking about.
The Seahawks dominated just about every facet of their win over the New York Giants, but it was only in the second half that the score caught up. Seattle pulled away for a 24-7 final, but it wasn’t without bumps along the road.
They entered halftime down three despite outgaining New York by nearly 200 yards, and for a moment there, it looked like Jimmy Graham may never catch another pass. But Russell Wilson finished with one of his best stat lines as a Seahawk — 27-39, 334 yards, three TDs — even despite missing a couple deep balls, and the defense was as dominant it has been this season. Seattle overcame 15 penalties for 110 yards and improved to 4-2.
No matter the game, these Seahawks always manage keep it interesting. Here’s what the win left people saying:
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.