It was another wild finish at CenturyLink Field — even if it didn't always look like it'd come down to it. Here's what it left people saying.

The Seahawks lost to the Falcons on Monday Night Football, 34-31. There were ludicrous catches, questionable officiating, a misguided challenge and, did you hear they missed a fake field goal?

And still, behind the magic of Russell Wilson, the Seahawks came up inches short of sending the game to overtime, despite trailing by 11 with 3:49 left in the game (and only one timeout left — we’ll get to that below). With seven seconds left, Blair Walsh got a chance to tie the game from 52 yards. No, they didn’t fake this one, but Walsh’s kick fell short — definitely by less than the 10 yards they lost on a holding penalty on the return to start the drive — of the uprights and Atlanta left CenturyLink Field victorious.

On the bright side, Wilson, despite committing two costly first-half turnovers, finished with 258 yards passing and another 86 on the ground, outrushing the rest of the team combined by 50 yards. Tyler Lockett had one of his best games returning kicks, averaging nearly 40 yards on each of his five returns. And hey, another Jimmy Graham touchdown — his seventh in his past six games.

The Seahawks, if nothing else, always keep us entertained. Here’s what people are saying:

FINAL | Falcons 34, Seahawks 31 Blair Walsh is NO GOOD from 52 yards and the Seahawks come just short of sending this one — somehow — to overtime. Seattle falls to 6-4, one game back of the Rams.#ATLvsSEA https://t.co/eHjjQ1eZcG pic.twitter.com/zRxyjIXe0J — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) November 21, 2017

This is strange — I’m not angry….I’m incredibly disappointed. You had an unique opportunity to reclaim the division. And you shat the bed. — Evan Hill (@EvanonHB) November 21, 2017

Seahawks would be a 5-11 team without Russ He’s doing anything he can to rally them — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) November 21, 2017

Every time I see Russell Wilson running through NFL defenses I remember there are people who sincerely believe Future could beat him up — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) November 21, 2017

*does the math* Oh boy that fake field goal looks real, real bad right about now. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 21, 2017

what the hell is wrong with pete carroll tonight? seahawks about to lose their second timeout. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) November 21, 2017

I think Pete and bevell need to go into concussion protocol — CHRIS BARLOW (@BARLOW253) November 21, 2017

Pete is doing his best to lose this game. Stop trying to be clever. Fake FG against defensive personnel. Horrible challenge costs second timeout. Just stop. — Hawk Blogger (@hawkblogger) November 21, 2017

That was the worst call Pete Carroll has ever…never mind. — Matt Calkins (@Matt_Calkins) November 21, 2017

trick play set the table for a different, more irrational trick play in the second half. pete’s playing 4D chess. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 21, 2017

What on Earth was THAT? Even if it works there’s only enough time for one shot at the end zone. Take the 3, get the ball first next half and…what on EARTH? — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 21, 2017

Seahawks defense down six starters in Kam, Sherm, Avril, Reed, Shaq… and Wilhoite (DO NOT FORGET WILHOITE)… still looking really competitive — Spike Friedman (@SpikeFriedman) November 21, 2017

Lockett with 172 yards on four returns. First half MVP for Seahawks. — Matt Calkins (@Matt_Calkins) November 21, 2017

man, is lockett back to full speed now or what — Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) November 21, 2017

Sanu: *looks at ref* ref: *throws flag* Penalty on Maxwell moves ATL to the 50 — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 21, 2017

how many embarrassing moments for the refs already tonight? haven't seen this incompetence since…well, the replacement refs. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) November 21, 2017