It was another wild finish at CenturyLink Field — even if it didn't always look like it'd come down to it. Here's what it left people saying.
The Seahawks lost to the Falcons on Monday Night Football, 34-31. There were ludicrous catches, questionable officiating, a misguided challenge and, did you hear they missed a fake field goal?
And still, behind the magic of Russell Wilson, the Seahawks came up inches short of sending the game to overtime, despite trailing by 11 with 3:49 left in the game (and only one timeout left — we’ll get to that below). With seven seconds left, Blair Walsh got a chance to tie the game from 52 yards. No, they didn’t fake this one, but Walsh’s kick fell short — definitely by less than the 10 yards they lost on a holding penalty on the return to start the drive — of the uprights and Atlanta left CenturyLink Field victorious.
On the bright side, Wilson, despite committing two costly first-half turnovers, finished with 258 yards passing and another 86 on the ground, outrushing the rest of the team combined by 50 yards. Tyler Lockett had one of his best games returning kicks, averaging nearly 40 yards on each of his five returns. And hey, another Jimmy Graham touchdown — his seventh in his past six games.
The Seahawks, if nothing else, always keep us entertained. Here’s what people are saying:
FINAL | Falcons 34, Seahawks 31
Blair Walsh is NO GOOD from 52 yards and the Seahawks come just short of sending this one — somehow — to overtime. Seattle falls to 6-4, one game back of the Rams.#ATLvsSEA https://t.co/eHjjQ1eZcG pic.twitter.com/zRxyjIXe0J
— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) November 21, 2017
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.