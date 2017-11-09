The Seahawks lost, among others, cornerback Richard Sherman, left tackle Duane Brown and running back C.J. Prosise (again). But they also escaped Arizona with a win. Here's what people are saying.

At what cost did the Seahawks’ win in Arizona come? Highlighter-clad Seattle bounced back and largely trounced the Cardinals, a late Arizona score making it a 22-16 final, but lost a flurry of players to injury along the way.

Richard Sherman, Duane Brown, Kam Chancellor, Frank Clark, Michael Wilhoite, C.J. Prosise. All left the game and did not return. Add to the list: Russell Wilson, Sheldon Richardson, Shaquill Griffin. They made it back in after suffering various injuries. What’s that, Sherm? “An absolute poopfest.”

Beyond that, the Seahawks got their second safety in as many weeks, Wilson flashed his wizardry one again and the Seahawks’ running game remained nonexistent (if not of growing importance). And, oof, those penalties. Again.

Here’s what people are saying:

FINAL | Seahawks 22, Cardinals 16 Wilson: 22-32, 238 yards, 2 TD

Graham: 6 rec, 27 yards, 2 TD

—————

Prosise: Injured

D. Brown: Injured

Sherman: Injured

F. Clark: Injured#SEAvsARI https://t.co/35nRbD7ewM pic.twitter.com/l4sIXJFaVp — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) November 10, 2017

Regardless of the casualty report, respect to Seahawks for resilience after bad home loss. — Art Thiel (@Art_Thiel) November 10, 2017

Doug Baldwin: "Thursday night football should be illegal." — Matt Calkins (@Matt_Calkins) November 10, 2017

NFL is throwing these guys out there twice in five days just because Thursday is a good night for TV ratings — Mike Rosenberg (@ByRosenberg) November 10, 2017

If Jeremy Lane got traded for Duane Brown, but Lane is still playing for the Seahawks and Brown is not, did the trade ever really happen? — Ben Baldwin (@guga31bb) November 10, 2017

There's Sounders Rave Green. Then there's whatever this is. There's a huge difference. One is awesome. One is horrible. May we never see them again after tonight. One time was too much. — Jackson Felts (@JacksonKJR) November 10, 2017

9 safeties so far in 2017 — 3 have involved Seahawks Two for their defense, one against their offense — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) November 10, 2017

Who let the pac-12 ref this game — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) November 10, 2017

Russell Wilson's magical throw to Doug Baldwin was the game clincher. Amazing. — David (@David_Seahawks) November 10, 2017

Some QBs need playmakers. Some are playmakers. That double-spin move pass play by Russell Wilson showed what category he falls into. Amazing. He is one of a kind. — Mike Sando, ESPN.com (@SandoESPN) November 10, 2017

when losing Duane Brown is far from your worst injury — DAVIS HSU (@DavisHsuSeattle) November 10, 2017