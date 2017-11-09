The Seahawks lost, among others, cornerback Richard Sherman, left tackle Duane Brown and running back C.J. Prosise (again). But they also escaped Arizona with a win. Here's what people are saying.
At what cost did the Seahawks’ win in Arizona come? Highlighter-clad Seattle bounced back and largely trounced the Cardinals, a late Arizona score making it a 22-16 final, but lost a flurry of players to injury along the way.
Richard Sherman, Duane Brown, Kam Chancellor, Frank Clark, Michael Wilhoite, C.J. Prosise. All left the game and did not return. Add to the list: Russell Wilson, Sheldon Richardson, Shaquill Griffin. They made it back in after suffering various injuries. What’s that, Sherm? “An absolute poopfest.”
Beyond that, the Seahawks got their second safety in as many weeks, Wilson flashed his wizardry one again and the Seahawks’ running game remained nonexistent (if not of growing importance). And, oof, those penalties. Again.
Here’s what people are saying:
FINAL | Seahawks 22, Cardinals 16
Wilson: 22-32, 238 yards, 2 TD
Graham: 6 rec, 27 yards, 2 TD
—————
Prosise: Injured
D. Brown: Injured
Sherman: Injured
F. Clark: Injured#SEAvsARI https://t.co/35nRbD7ewM pic.twitter.com/l4sIXJFaVp
— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) November 10, 2017
