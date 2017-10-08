It was a classic Seahawks-Rams duel, and it ended just like any other — with everyone's hearts beating 100 times a second.

The Rams were a Cooper Kupp finger length away from sending the Seahawks into their bye week at 2-3 and in a deep hole in the NFC West race. But the Seahawks escaped, 16-10, using more luck than just that of a pass off the fingers of the Rams’ receiver and Eastern Washington grad.

Seahawks bookend that win with two incredibly lucky moments — touchback on first drive and dropped pass. — Matt Calkins (@Matt_Calkins) October 8, 2017

Seattle stole a game in which Russell Wilson passed for fewer than 200 yards and threw an interception. The Seahawks were outgained by more than 100 yards, 375-241. The running game sans injured Chris Carson remained nonexistent. And the Rams converted more than half their third downs (8 for 15), including a handful of third-and-longs, allowed via penalty or coverage breakdown.

Seahawks continue to be terrible on 3rd and long — Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) October 8, 2017

Finally, after giving Los Angeles the ball back with just over a minute left, quarterback Jared Goff drove the Rams down the field to set up two plays inside the 20-yard line. Kupp just missed a would-be TD with 12 seconds left. Then Seattle clinched victory with five seconds to go on a physical final play.

The reaction was split. Should Seattle be thankful to escape with a win or worried about the underlying issues exposed again? Either way, it’s time for some slow-flow yoga and meditation after that finish.

Seahawks got five turnovers and still almost lost — Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) October 8, 2017

Safe to say Seahawks fans aged approximately 30 years over the last 10 seconds or so of #SEAvsLAR — Lindsey Wasson (@lindseywasson) October 8, 2017

I was 22 before this game. I am now 55 — Evan Hill (@EvanonHB) October 8, 2017

If you are criticizing be offense. Just stop. They scored enough to win facing a DL you all knew was a nightmare. Try being happy. — Hawk Blogger (@hawkblogger) October 8, 2017

A couple things were clear:

The Seahawks are still looking for their running game after losing Carson to a broken ankle But their run defense was equally stout, especially as the game wore on And it needed to be. Because of 1, Seattle couldn’t put away the Rams on offense, despite forcing punt after punt in the fourth quarter.

Seahawks tailbacks 27 yards on 15 carries against a Rams team that came in ranked 30th in NFL in run defense. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 8, 2017

the Seahawks have done an incredible job containing the run in the second half. haven't let Gurley get to the edge once after a slow start — Alistair Corp (@alistaircorp) October 8, 2017

This is where you'd love to see a backbreaking long drive to score a TD and virtually ice it. Pass to score, run to win. — Mike Salk, 710 ESPN (@TheMikeSalk) October 8, 2017

(Nope.)

The defense is giving the offense chances to close the game — they are not executing — Evan Hill (@EvanonHB) October 8, 2017

Also, 4: Earl Thomas is the damn GOAT. For the second time against the Rams, he slapped the ball out of the hands of a Ram approaching the goal line, forcing a touchback and turning a would-be touchdown into Seahawks’ possession. Oh, he also intercepted Goff (one of five turnovers forced by the Seahawks), and was flying all over the field.