It was a classic Seahawks-Rams duel, and it ended just like any other — with everyone's hearts beating 100 times a second.
The Rams were a Cooper Kupp finger length away from sending the Seahawks into their bye week at 2-3 and in a deep hole in the NFC West race. But the Seahawks escaped, 16-10, using more luck than just that of a pass off the fingers of the Rams’ receiver and Eastern Washington grad.
Seattle stole a game in which Russell Wilson passed for fewer than 200 yards and threw an interception. The Seahawks were outgained by more than 100 yards, 375-241. The running game sans injured Chris Carson remained nonexistent. And the Rams converted more than half their third downs (8 for 15), including a handful of third-and-longs, allowed via penalty or coverage breakdown.
Finally, after giving Los Angeles the ball back with just over a minute left, quarterback Jared Goff drove the Rams down the field to set up two plays inside the 20-yard line. Kupp just missed a would-be TD with 12 seconds left. Then Seattle clinched victory with five seconds to go on a physical final play.
The reaction was split. Should Seattle be thankful to escape with a win or worried about the underlying issues exposed again? Either way, it’s time for some slow-flow yoga and meditation after that finish.
A couple things were clear:
- The Seahawks are still looking for their running game after losing Carson to a broken ankle
- But their run defense was equally stout, especially as the game wore on
- And it needed to be. Because of 1, Seattle couldn’t put away the Rams on offense, despite forcing punt after punt in the fourth quarter.
(Nope.)
Also, 4: Earl Thomas is the damn GOAT. For the second time against the Rams, he slapped the ball out of the hands of a Ram approaching the goal line, forcing a touchback and turning a would-be touchdown into Seahawks’ possession. Oh, he also intercepted Goff (one of five turnovers forced by the Seahawks), and was flying all over the field.
