There were botched kickoffs, interceptions and even a Jimmy Garoppolo cameo. Oh, and Russell Wilson did his thing and the Seahawks won. Here's what people are saying.
The Seahawks return to Seattle with a win, if not a supremely convincing one, after knocking off the 49ers 24-13 at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday.
The game started with a botched kickoff, then one that went out of bounds The Seahawks’ first drive ended on its first play, a Russell Wilson interception on the first pass he threw of the game. Blair Walsh’s missed field goal capped their second. And it didn’t get much cleaner until the second half, either. But Wilson eventually began to do what he always seems to: turn on the late-game magic.
Wilson finished with three touchdowns, one on the ground and two more through the air, including Jimmy Graham’s eighth of the season and 16th of his Seahawks career, setting all-time team marks in both. But once again, he was also one of Seattle’s leading rushers.
Thomas Rawls apparently drew the short straw and didn’t get a carry, ceding to Eddie Lacy’s 17 attempts (for 46 yards), Wilson’s seven (for 25 yards) and J.D. McKissic’s four (for 22 yards, plus four receptions for another 24).
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- The Huskies embarrassed WSU in another Apple Cup. Just don't call it a rivalry game
- Instant analysis: First impressions from the Huskies' Apple Cup rout of Cougars
- Naked, drunken man drives into tree while having sex near Tacoma, police say
- Washington, Seattle spending $1.1M to fence off highways and bridges from the homeless
What doesn’t always happen? The Seahawks did not allow a sack all game (really!) … and the elusive Jimmy Garoppolo made his first Niners appearance in the final minutes, getting them their first TD as the clock hit triple zeroes.
Can this crippled Seahawks squad limp its way into the playoffs? A gauntlet of a schedule awaits. Plus, the division-leading Rams just got a big win over the now 8-3 Saints…
Here’s what people are saying after the Seahawks’ win:
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.