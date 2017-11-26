There were botched kickoffs, interceptions and even a Jimmy Garoppolo cameo. Oh, and Russell Wilson did his thing and the Seahawks won. Here's what people are saying.

The Seahawks return to Seattle with a win, if not a supremely convincing one, after knocking off the 49ers 24-13 at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday.

The game started with a botched kickoff, then one that went out of bounds The Seahawks’ first drive ended on its first play, a Russell Wilson interception on the first pass he threw of the game. Blair Walsh’s missed field goal capped their second. And it didn’t get much cleaner until the second half, either. But Wilson eventually began to do what he always seems to: turn on the late-game magic.

Wilson finished with three touchdowns, one on the ground and two more through the air, including Jimmy Graham’s eighth of the season and 16th of his Seahawks career, setting all-time team marks in both. But once again, he was also one of Seattle’s leading rushers.

Thomas Rawls apparently drew the short straw and didn’t get a carry, ceding to Eddie Lacy’s 17 attempts (for 46 yards), Wilson’s seven (for 25 yards) and J.D. McKissic’s four (for 22 yards, plus four receptions for another 24).

What doesn’t always happen? The Seahawks did not allow a sack all game (really!) … and the elusive Jimmy Garoppolo made his first Niners appearance in the final minutes, getting them their first TD as the clock hit triple zeroes.

Can this crippled Seahawks squad limp its way into the playoffs? A gauntlet of a schedule awaits. Plus, the division-leading Rams just got a big win over the now 8-3 Saints…

Here’s what people are saying after the Seahawks’ win:

Who would have thought that the first pass of the game would be a Russell Wilson interception and the last pass of teh game would be a Jimmy Garoppolo touchdown? — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) November 27, 2017

I don't know if what's left of Seattle is a playoff roster, but I know Russell Wilson is a playoff quarterback. — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) November 26, 2017

Even with all those guys on IR, the talent disparity between Seattle’s D and SF’s O is huge. — Keith Myers (@MyersNFL) November 26, 2017

This felt a lot like the win over New York. Uncomfortable first half. But never felt out of control. Dominated the second half en route to the win, owning an opponent they should. Eagles will be another story next week. Need Shaq Griffin back and probably some luck too. — Jackson Felts (@JacksonKJR) November 27, 2017

Hey @sarahcolonna, with all due respect, IM TIRED OF SEEING YOUR HUSBAND!! #Seahawks — Gee Scott 710ESPN (@TheGeeScott) November 26, 2017

Walsh has now missed five of his last 10 field goal attempts. 17-23 for the season. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 26, 2017

Not every day that you can leave 10 points on the field on a single drive — Chris (@30AcreFortress) November 26, 2017

Well, at least it wasn't short. — Danny O'Neil (@dannyoneil) November 26, 2017

I know there aren't many, if any, better kicking options out there, but we need to bring someone in to compete with Blair. Because this guy is done. — Jackson Felts (@JacksonKJR) November 26, 2017

Some players just feel Seahawky. McKissic is one of them, Lacy is really really not — Sam HawkBadger (@hwkbgr) November 26, 2017

Vannett playing as much as he ever has with Luke Willson out with a concussion and taking advantage. Has two catches for 29 yards and first career TD. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 26, 2017

why throw to jimmy graham when you can throw to nick vannett that’s what i always say — Natalie Weiner pronounced "whiner" not "wee-ner" (@natalieweiner) November 26, 2017

The Seahawks OL today consists of three big-money signings/tradees, a rookie second-rounder, and a second-year first rounder. There isn't really a reason for them to be not good! — Zach Whitman (@zjwhitman) November 26, 2017

J.D. McKissic is if Christine Michael didn't wear cleats 4 sizes too big — Alistair Corp (@alistaircorp) November 26, 2017

I bet Russell Wilson would set the record for running around naked on a field before security got him — Jacson A. Bevens (@JacsonBevens) November 27, 2017