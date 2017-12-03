Even Pete Priscoe is calling Russell Wilson an MVP candidate after that game. Really.
Was that … a Seahawks win that didn’t come down to the wire? Over a team that entered Sunday with football’s best record? You bet. Fittingly, Byron Maxwell sealed the win with about a minute and a half left, picking off Carson Wentz in the end zone and sending his former team home to Philly with their second loss of the season, 24-10.
But this game was about the quarterbacks. Wentz may have entered CenturyLink Field the NFL’s leading MVP candidate, but he sure didn’t exit as such. Russell Wilson put. On. A. Show. (Again.)
The Seahawks’ beleaguered defense impressed against the highest-scoring offense in the NFL, holding the Eagles to by far their lowest point total of the season. But they didn’t always put a plug in them. When Wentz made a play or led a scoring drive, Russell Wilson was there to answer.
Wilson’s primetime showing got everybody talking. M…V…P…
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.