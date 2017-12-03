Even Pete Priscoe is calling Russell Wilson an MVP candidate after that game. Really.

Was that … a Seahawks win that didn’t come down to the wire? Over a team that entered Sunday with football’s best record? You bet. Fittingly, Byron Maxwell sealed the win with about a minute and a half left, picking off Carson Wentz in the end zone and sending his former team home to Philly with their second loss of the season, 24-10.

But this game was about the quarterbacks. Wentz may have entered CenturyLink Field the NFL’s leading MVP candidate, but he sure didn’t exit as such. Russell Wilson put. On. A. Show. (Again.)

The Seahawks’ beleaguered defense impressed against the highest-scoring offense in the NFL, holding the Eagles to by far their lowest point total of the season. But they didn’t always put a plug in them. When Wentz made a play or led a scoring drive, Russell Wilson was there to answer.

Wilson’s primetime showing got everybody talking. M…V…P…

Wentz has had his moments, but Wilson has been the best QB at CenturyLink Field tonight, unquestionably — Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) December 4, 2017

Instead of Russell Wilson buying flatscreens or other gifts for his offensive line, they ought to buy him something. #Seahawks — Cale Ramaker (@CaleRamaker) December 4, 2017

This drive by Wilson shows why he’s a top-5 QB and in the MVP race with Brady and Wentz. — Peter King (@SI_PeterKing) December 4, 2017

Russell Wilson saw Carson Wentz ball out on that last drive and was just like watch this lil homie — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 4, 2017

I think the NFL MVP is playing in this game and I don’t think it’s Carson Wentz — Hello. Thank you for reading my tweet. (@NathanHBishop) December 4, 2017

I've been trying to tell y'all for years that the Seahawks break out the secret sauce when they need to. We are tormented and frustrated for the vast majority of games for moments like THIS. — Mike B (@SeahawkScout) December 4, 2017

BYRON MAXWELL REVENGE GAME IN EFFECT — Natalie Weiner (@natalieweiner) December 4, 2017

If that wasn't the best coaching job by a Pete Carroll staff, it sure was pretty damned close. — Doug Farrar (@BR_DougFarrar) December 4, 2017

No Chancellor/Sherman/Avril, and Seahawks defense holds No. 1 NFL offense to 10 pts, 307 yards. A great moment in the Carroll era. — Art Thiel (@Art_Thiel) December 4, 2017

Fewest points scored by the Eagles was 26 points before tonight. Seahawks hold them to less than half that. — Hawk Blogger (@hawkblogger) December 4, 2017

The death of Seattle's defense has been greatly overstated — Mike B (@SeahawkScout) December 4, 2017

Huge win for Seattle. Huge! Missing all those defensive stars and still held the NFL’s top offense to 10 points. — Keith Myers (@MyersNFL) December 4, 2017

Boy I was completely wrong on this one #Seahawks reminded everyone in the league that they're not done yet Great performance by stars and not stars in othrr words everyone .Hard to believe Eagles were 10-1 too. — Dave Grosby (@Thegroz) December 4, 2017