Nothing like a game-ending brawl to get people talking. Who was in wrong: The Seahawks or the Jacksonville fans? Here's what people are saying.

From 3-0 at halftime to 30-24 final with a raucous ending … what a day for the Seahawks.

But everybody was talking about that ending. Not the pair of late TD bombs that put the Seahawks in striking distance. Not Russell Wilson’s fourth-quarter heroics or the Seahawks’ improbable comeback. But the antics on, and off, the field as the Jaguars lined up in the victory formation and the clock wound down.

In shades of the ending of their Super Bowl loss to the Patriots, Seattle would hardly let Jacksonville execute the game-ending plays without going after Jags players. Michael Bennett appeared to spark the incident, rolling over and pulling down a Jaguars lineman after quarterback Blake Bortles took his first knee. It eventually devolved into Sheldon Richardson trying to climb into the stands after objects were hurled at him leaving the field.

Needless to say, it elicited some pointed reaction from around Seattle and the rest of the NFL universe. Here’s what people are saying:

The Seahawks might be the worst losers in professional sports. — Matt Calkins (@Matt_Calkins) December 11, 2017

Find every #NFL fan who threw drinks at players in #Jaguars–#Seahawks and ban them from the stadium. No place for this trash. pic.twitter.com/sck90huy5A — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) December 11, 2017

Embarrassing. — Michael Robinson (@RealMikeRob) December 11, 2017

Video continues to show who Michael Bennett really is — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) December 11, 2017

Tweet continues to show who Doug Gottlieb really is https://t.co/b6eja4Kz0a — Kate Preusser (@1nceagain2zelda) December 11, 2017

Bennett tried to injure that guy. Tried to hurt his legs. I don't care what happened during the game. We'll hear MB say that it was retaliation or whatever. But it has no place on the field. — Mike Salk, 710 ESPN (@TheMikeSalk) December 11, 2017

Bennett already getting called out for non-Walter Payton Man of the Year behavior. — Liz Mathews (@Liz_Mathews) December 11, 2017

blowing up a victory formation is next level bush league, seahawks — Spike Friedman (@SpikeFriedman) December 11, 2017

I hate this so much. Pathetic. Grow up and lose like adults. Embarrassing (again) for the team, its coaches, its management and its fans.

Pathetic. — Mike Salk, 710 ESPN (@TheMikeSalk) December 11, 2017

Disappointed in Pete and the team tbh, stop rushing victory formations. — Zach Whitman (@zjwhitman) December 11, 2017

But it's okay because Pete lets them be themselves. — Tom Wassell (@tomwassell) December 11, 2017

What an utter embarrassment to end this game. — Liz Mathews (@Liz_Mathews) December 11, 2017

This is just like XLIX. #Seahawks very unsportsmanlike in tough loss. Jags don't have much class either, taunting all game, but be the bigger dudes. — Chris Cluff (@CHawk_Talk) December 11, 2017

I’ve got no problem with Jefferson climbing into the stands if he’s getting bananas thrown at him. None. Zero. — bahvoom lorem ipsum dolor (@_BVM) December 11, 2017

you can't get too mad at jaguars fans, honestly. i remember the first time i saw my team win a game. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) December 11, 2017

Fans who throw stuff at players shouldn’t be ejected, the players should be invited to their workplaces to throw stuff at them — Kate Preusser (@1nceagain2zelda) December 11, 2017

Sometimes Blake Bortles just beats you…. wait no he doesn’t. He absolutely doesn’t. Smfh. — William Cornell (@raincityseries) December 11, 2017

I've come to the conclusion that the #Seahawks really don't like writers on deadline. — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) December 11, 2017