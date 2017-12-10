Nothing like a game-ending brawl to get people talking. Who was in wrong: The Seahawks or the Jacksonville fans? Here's what people are saying.
From 3-0 at halftime to 30-24 final with a raucous ending … what a day for the Seahawks.
But everybody was talking about that ending. Not the pair of late TD bombs that put the Seahawks in striking distance. Not Russell Wilson’s fourth-quarter heroics or the Seahawks’ improbable comeback. But the antics on, and off, the field as the Jaguars lined up in the victory formation and the clock wound down.
In shades of the ending of their Super Bowl loss to the Patriots, Seattle would hardly let Jacksonville execute the game-ending plays without going after Jags players. Michael Bennett appeared to spark the incident, rolling over and pulling down a Jaguars lineman after quarterback Blake Bortles took his first knee. It eventually devolved into Sheldon Richardson trying to climb into the stands after objects were hurled at him leaving the field.
Needless to say, it elicited some pointed reaction from around Seattle and the rest of the NFL universe. Here’s what people are saying:
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.