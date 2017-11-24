An injury-riddled Seahawks team traveling to San Francisco to face a 49ers squad coming off a win and a bye: Could it spell trouble for Seattle?

All 10 panelists pick the Seahawks straight up.

Brady Henderson: Seahawks 24, 49ers 18

“The 49ers are catching the Seahawks in a potentially vulnerable state, with injuries piling up in their secondary and elsewhere. Also working against the Seahawks is they’re playing on the road on a short week against a team coming off its bye. Those factors should only keep the game closer than it otherwise would be.”

Nick Wagoner: Seahawks 17, 49ers 16

“The 49ers haven’t defeated the Seahawks since Dec. 8, 2013, but the Niners nearly got over the hump in the first meeting this season and now seem to be looking at their best chance to beat Seattle in the past nine meetings. San Francisco is coming back from its bye and getting healthy, while the Seahawks are traveling on a short turnaround after playing on Monday Night Football and are missing key defensive players.”

Benjamin Hoffman picks the Seahawks (minus-6.5) against the spread.

“The Seahawks (6-4) have terrified opponents for years with a secondary known for crushing blows and heartbreaking interceptions. But that group is gone. With Kam Chancellor and Richard Sherman out for the year, Earl Thomas slowed by a hamstring injury, and Shaquill Griffin out this week with a concussion, they are now a team relying on guys like Jeremy Lane, who they tried to trade away just a few weeks ago. The fall from grace was swift, and it may be permanent with Sherman’s injury being career-threatening for a player of his position and age, and Chancellor not getting any younger. With the 49ers (1-9) choosing to start C.J. Beathard at quarterback rather than Jimmy Garoppolo, Seattle can likely cover the spread, but if the Niners switch to their more talented backup at any point, all bets are off.”

Elliot Harrison: Seahawks 22, 49ers 16

“The Seahawks try to keep pace with the Rams in advance of their Week 15 meeting in Seattle. They had better not look past these 49ers, who are coming off both a win and a bye. The first question is whether the visiting Seahawks will play any better in the secondary without their stars than they did versus the Falcons. Kam Chancellor — who might miss the rest of the season with a neck injury — makes a huge difference in the run game, which San Francisco revived against the Giants in Week 10. None of that matters, because Russell Wilson will probably pull this contest out in the fourth quarter. His passer rating during that super-relevant part of the game is a superhuman 133.0. That is off the charts this deep into the season.”

All eight panelists pick the Seahawks straight up.

Six of eight panelists pick the Seahawks (minus-7) against the spread.

Pete Prisco: Seahawks 30, 49ers 14

“The Seahawks sure haven’t looked like the team we expected to see this season as injuries have crippled the defense. But that won’t matter here. The 49ers aren’t good on offense, and that will show up. Plus, Russell Wilson will have a big day. Seattle takes it.”

Chris Simms: Seahawks 28, 49ers 16

“The 49ers will know how to attack Seattle. Yet, the Seahawks are the better overall team, and I’m still not sold on 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard. On the other side, I don’t love the Seahawks offense, but I love Russell Wilson. He’s amazing. He’s the greatest one-man show in football, and I can’t see San Francisco keeping him down all game. The 49ers don’t have the athletes up front to contain him and prevent him from making magic. They don’t have the cover guys needed to stop Doug Baldwin downfield when the scramble drill starts, either.”

Mike Florio: Seahawks 20, 49ers 10

“The friends-and-family confines of Levi’s Stadium host what not long ago was one of the best rivalries in football. Now? Not.”

Michael David Smith: Seahawks 20, 49ers 9

“Remember when this was the best rivalry in football? That feels so long ago. Now the Seahawks are struggling, but the 49ers are much worse than just ‘struggling.'”

Peter King is the one panelist to pick against the Seahawks.

Geoff Schwartz is the one panelist to pick against the Seahawks.