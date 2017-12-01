Is anybody picking the Seahawks this week? When was the last time you heard that going into a primetime game? They're six-point home underdogs to the Eagles.

ESPN

Four of 10 panelists pick the Seahawks straight up.

Benjamin Hoffman picks the Eagles (minus-6) against the spread and calls Seattle-Philly a “top-tier game” of the week.

“The Eagles (10-1) have a greater than 99 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to calculations by The Upshot. The team has been great all season, but found another gear in the last four games. In that span, the Eagles outscored their opponents, 152-45; outgained them in total yardage, 1,526-829; and forced 10 turnovers while committing five.

SUNDAY Seahawks (7-4) vs. Eagles (10-1) 5:30 | CenturyLink Field | NBC

A bad day is unlikely against the injury-depleted Seahawks (7-4, 55 percent chance of making the playoffs), even in Seattle.

Nothing quiets the raucous crowds at CenturyLink Field quite like the team’s secondary being burned for deep touchdowns, and Carson Wentz will have his full array of receiving options available to pick apart a unit that is without Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor. Shaquill Griffin is expected to return after a concussion, but he and Jeremy Lane will have a hard time containing Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor, which should open up the middle of the field for Zach Ertz.”

Mike Florio: Seahawks 24, Eagles 23

“Russell Wilson would like to remind everyone that he was winning a Super Bowl while Carson Wentz was playing I-AA football.”

Michael David Smith: Eagles 28, Seahawks 21

“Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is playing sensational football, but Seattle’s injuries across the roster are too much for them to beat an Eagles team that looks like the favorite to win the NFC.”

Elliot Harrison: Eagles 30, Seahawks 24

“Ah … the chic pick this week will be to take the Seahawks in an upset. Especially with the Eagles looking so cocky and ripe for a flat road showing. Philadelphia should be able to accomplish plenty against this depleted Seattle defense, though, even with that noisy crowd in play. While the Seahawks do rank ninth in total defense, keep in mind that they’ve played the offensively challenged 49ers and Cardinals in two of the last three weeks. Pete Carroll’s defense has been eaten alive by Deshaun Watson, Kirk Cousins and Matt Ryan this season. Trusting Carson Wentz yet again, but not without a struggle.”

Two of eight panelists (Jason La Canfora and Jared Dubin) pick the Seahawks straight up.

Four of eight panelists pick the Seahawks (plus-6) against the spread.

Pete Prisco: Eagles 24, Seahawks 17

“The Seahawks have lost two straight at home, which is unlike them, but this isn’t the same team. The Eagles are flying high and have the pass rush to get after Russell Wilson. Carson Wentz and the Eagles keep it rolling.”

Peter King is the one panelist of six to pick the Seahawks.

Four of eight panelists pick the Seahawks straight up.