How many times will Marshawn Lynch carry the ball against his former team? Will the Seahawks be able to rebound from a tough loss to the Rams? It's a mixed bag predicting Seahawks-Raiders at Wembley Stadium.

Seven of eight panelists pick the Seahawks straight up.

Seven of eight panelists pick the Seahawks (-3) to cover.

Pete Prisco: Seahawks 30, Raiders 24

“The Raiders have major issues on defense and the Seahawks haven’t been the same on that side of the ball this year either. So that should mean a lot of points for the London folks. Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes last week and will have the same type of game here. Seattle wins it.”

Mike Florio: Raiders 23, Seahawks 20

“This should be the easiest game plan Jon Gruden ever draws up. 1. Give it to Marshawn. 2. Give it to Marshawn. 3. Give it to Marshawn. 4. See steps one through three.”

Michael David Smith: Raiders 20, Seahawks 17

“I have a hunch the Seahawks are heading toward a big decline, and the heartbreaking loss to the Rams took a lot of wind out of their sails. The London games are often unpredictable, and the Raiders should pull the upset.”

Elliot Harrison: Raiders 29, Seahawks 27

“People always think of the Bo Jackson sprint for the tunnel on “Monday Night Football” when these two franchises lock up, yet there is so much more history to this matchup than that. The Seahawks were part of the old AFC West for 25 years, and they even faced the Raiders in the 1983 AFC Championship Game. Oddly enough, Seattle swept the season series that year despite only being 9-7 before falling to the then-L.A. Raiders in the Coliseum, 30-14. Their first win in Oakland over the Silver and Black came in a 17-16 thriller on a 46-yard Efren Herrera field goal in 1978. The last time these two clubs played as members of the same division, Shaun Alexander went off for 266 yards rushing on “Sunday Night Football.” Guessing former Seahawk Marshawn Lynch gets a serious workload in the 2018 version of this matchup — which takes place across the pond, by the way — with the Seahawks suffering a letdown following an emotionally draining loss to the Rams.”

All three panelists pick the Seahawks (-3) to cover.

Consensus pick: Seahawks 27, Raiders 20

Brad Gagnon: The Seahawks put up a valiant fight against the Los Angeles Rams, and that came one week after they took care of business on the road against a weak Arizona Cardinals team. Why wouldn’t they be expected to take care of a Raiders team that would be 0-5 if not for some lucky breaks in a Week 4 overtime victory against Cleveland? The Raiders are bad on both sides of the ball. And while the Seahawks aren’t the team they used to be, Russell Wilson remains special, and he suddenly has a lot of support in the backfield and the receiving corps.”

Nine of 10 panelists pick the Seahawks straight up.

All seven panelists pick the Seahawks straight up.