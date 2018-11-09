The Seahawks head to Los Angeles with a chance to stay mathematically alive for the NFC West, but they're 10-point underdogs to the Rams. Is anyone picking an upset at the Coliseum?

Looking for our guys? Click here for picks from Bob Condotta, Mike Vorel, Larry Stone and Matt Calkins, plus a celebrity guesser.

All 10 panelists pick the Rams straight up.

Brady Henderson: Rams 31, Seahawks 24

“The Seahawks nearly knocked off the Rams in Week 5 by rushing for a season-high 190 yards and winning the turnover battle 2-0. That winning formula will be difficult to replicate in the rematch now that running back Chris Carson is looking iffy with a sore hip and right guard D.J. Fluker is dealing with a calf injury. They’re arguably the two most important members of a running game that is the best shot at upsetting the Rams.”

Lindsey Thiry: Rams 34, Seahawks 24

“The Rams are coming off their first loss of the season, have a clean bill of health and will be plenty motivated to shut down the Seahawks after allowing Seattle to run all over them five weeks ago. The Rams’ offense continues to fire on all cylinders behind Todd Gurley, who leads the league in rushing and touchdowns.”

Andy Benoit: “When these teams met back in Week 5, Seattle put sixth offensive lineman George Fant on the field for 20 percent of the snaps. In the three games since, Fant has played more than 25 percent of the snaps. That number could rise to more than 30 percent on Sunday. The Seahawks have become a full-fledged power-running team. That approach keeps the clock moving and L.A.’s high-powered offense off the field.”

Jacob Feldman picks the Seahawks (-10) against the spread.

“Seattle has gone from one the NFL’s most public teams a couple years ago to one of its least talked about this season. But even with big names from its defense departed, Pete Carroll’s squad is still Football Outsiders’ fifth-ranked D. The team is 4-2 in its last six, with those two losses coming to an even hotter Chargers team and this week’s opponent. Los Angeles came back to win 33-31 on the road in Week 5. As the Rams return from another exhausting game last Sunday in New Orleans, I expect a result much closer to that two-point game than to the 10-point romp Vegas seems to expect.”

Benjamin Hoffman picks the Rams (-9.5) to cover.

“Even after having their perfect season come to a crashing halt in a loss to the Saints last week, the Rams (8-1) are tied for the best record in the N.F.L. That did not stop Aaron Donald, the team’s best defender, from talking like his team is fighting for a playoff spot.

“We aren’t panicking, we’re not worried,” he said after the loss to New Orleans. “We will make the corrections to fix it and continue to be better.”

The recent problems are mostly on the defensive side, as Jared Goff and the offense have only been held below 30 points twice this season. With Seattle’s starting running back, Chris Carson, playing through thigh and hip injuries, it is hard to believe that the Seahawks can keep up.”

Mike Florio: Rams 31, Seahawks 21

“It’s the last chance for the Seahawks to position themselves for a run at the division title. Come Monday they’ll be thinking about their last chance to position themselves for a run at a wild card.”

Michael David Smith: Rams 28, Seahawks 17

“The Rams can basically wrap up the NFC West with a win, and I think they’ll do exactly that against a Seahawks team that is playing hard but can’t quite compete with the best teams in the NFL”

Elliot Harrison: Rams 31, Seahawks 25

“This has the potential to be a fun game, given how tough the Seahawks played the Rams in Seattle last month, as well as the fact they beat Sean McVay’s group in Los Angeles last season. While the defensive personnel isn’t as stout for the visiting Seahawks this time around, that unit has played tougher than most analysts anticipated. One matchup to watch will be Russell Wilson and his receivers against what has been a wobbly Rams secondary in recent weeks. On the other side, can Seattle halt Todd Gurley from ripping off chunk runs? I mentioned in last week’s Game Picks that the Seahawks were allowing too much real estate per rush. The Chargers exploited that with Melvin Gordon running wild. Well, Gurley leads the league in scrimmage yards (1,230) and touchdowns (16) — two categories he owned last season. The only players to go back-to-back in those two stats: Jim Brown (1958 and ’59) and Don Hutson (1941 and ’42). Instagram went nuts over Hutson.”

Seven of eight panelists pick the Rams straight up.

Seven of eight panelists pick the Seahawks (-10) against the spread.

Pete Prisco: Rams 26, Seahawks 23

“The Rams suffered their first loss last week, and now must regroup against a division rival that is coming off a loss. The Seahawks will pound it on the ground against a Rams defense that has been vulnerable to the run. They will try and keep Jared Goff off the field, and it will work to keep the game close. But the Rams will win it.”