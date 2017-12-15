This game could decide the NFC West. Their first meeting was decided by a last-second defensive stand. The Vegas line is less than a field goal. The experts are split. Here's what they're picking.

Six of eight panelists pick the Seahawks straight up.

Brady Henderson: Rams 24, Seahawks 21

“It takes a particularly bad matchup to pick against the Seahawks in a December home game, but that’s what they’re facing Sunday at CenturyLink Field. The Rams may be the NFL’s most complete team. They’re also much healthier than the Seahawks. Yes, the Seahawks held them to 10 points in a six-point win in October, but they needed five takeaways and a dropped pass in the end zone to do it. And that was with a defense that was still mostly intact. Already missing Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor, Seattle could be without linebackers Bobby Wagner (hamstring) and/or K.J. Wright (concussion), the team’s leading tacklers. It’s a lot to overcome against an excellent offense, even at home.”

Alden Gonzalez: Rams 24, Seahawks 17

“The Rams are the better team, and they’ll show it on Sunday. The Rams lost to the Seahawks earlier this year, but they outgained them by 134 yards in that game. Russell Wilson is a legitimate MVP candidate, but the Rams have done a decent job of containing him in recent years. The Rams have the NFL’s second-highest point differential and are a lot healthier on defense. This will be the game in which they essentially lock up the division.”

Benjamin Hoffman picks the Rams (plus-2) against the spread.

“Seattle’s troubles may be forgiven if it beats Los Angeles at home, which would move it into a tie for the division lead. Neither team has an advantage in terms of Week 16 and 17 opponents, so a win would give Seattle about a 50-50 shot at a division title.

That said, the Rams have Robert Woods, the team’s best wide receiver, back, and if Jared Goff can deal with the crowd noise at CenturyLink Field, he should carve up Seattle’s injury-depleted secondary with passes to Woods, Sammy Watkins and the rookie standout Cooper Kupp.”

Chris Simms: Rams 24, Seahawks 23

“The matchup between the Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams is one of the best of the week. The big thing here is that the Rams are the better overall team without question. What makes this tough to pick is the fact the Seahawks are at home and have Russell Wilson at quarterback.

Let’s remember, though, that the Rams controlled the game the first time these two teams met this season. While Seattle ultimately won, it was largely because of mistakes from Jared Goff. I don’t see him playing as poorly this time around, especially against a banged-up Seahawks defense.”

Mike Florio: Seahawks 27, Rams 24

“The Rams got their nine wins, but they may not get their playoff berth.”

Michael David Smith: Seahawks 28, Rams 27

“In a huge game for the NFC West race, I like the Seahawks to do just enough on defense to slow down the Rams’ high-scoring offense, and Russell Wilson to make a couple of big plays late to win a close game.”

Elliot Harrison: Rams 26, Seahawks 24

“It’s like the Rams have been living in a video game this season, as Los Angeles is averaging a plump 30.5 points per game. Can the Seahawks hold the Rams under 30? If the pass rush gets home, you bet. Both of Jared Goff’s offensive tackles were banged-up in last week’s draining affair with the Eagles. Andrew Whitworth and Rob Havenstein are expected to go in Seattle — and they had better. Going the other way, the Seahawks’ offensive line has been such a turnstile that turnstiles are offended. If there was ever a game that Robert Quinn and Aaron Donald could win for their team, this is definitely it. Russell Wilson could be running all over the yard again. Quinn has yet to break out in Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips’ scheme. Now would be the time, as they say. “

Seven of eight panelists pick the Seahawks straight up.

Seven of eight panelists pick the Seahawks (minus-2) against the spread.

Pete Prisco: Seahawks 26, Rams 20

“This will likely decide the division title. The Rams have a one-game lead, but I think Seattle is good in this type of spot. They will respond to a bad showing in Jacksonville by looking like the team that showed up against the Eagles two weeks ago.”

Four of six panelists pick the Seahawks straight up.

Five of six panelists pick the Rams (plus-2) against the spread.

Six of eight panelists pick the Rams straight up.