The only consensus among the experts is that we should be in for a good one when the 5-2 Chargers visit CenturyLink Field and the Seahawks on Sunday in "what could be a Super Bowl preview," as one put it.

Half of the 10 panelists pick the Seahawks straight up.

Benjamin Hoffman picks the Seahawks (-1.5) to cover.

“The Seahawks (4-3) have won four of their last five games, and even if the competition has not been particularly stiff, Seattle is still taking care of business. This week, the Seahawks are at home — they always play well there — but are facing the Chargers (5-2), a team that is coming off a bye week and scores a lot of points, defends reasonably well and has won four consecutive games. There is every reason to believe it will be a close game, but Seattle’s offensive line has been terrific, and it should be able to bulldoze enough holes for Chris Carson to secure the win.”

Mike Florio: Seahawks 24, Chargers 21

“The Chargers remain destined for great things. They’ll just have a tough time dealing with a Seahawks team that is building more and more momentum, and that will have extra emotion for the first home game since the passing of owner Paul Allen. The home team takes what could be a Super Bowl preview.”

Michael David Smith: Seahawks 28, Chargers 21

“A good game between two teams in wild card contention in their respective conferences. I like the Seahawks at home.”

Three of eight panelists pick the Seahawks (-2) to cover.

Four of eight panelists pick the Seahawks straight up.

Pete Prisco: Chargers 27, Seahawks 24

“The Chargers are coming off a bye, but they are facing a hot team, one that is improving by the week. The Seahawks are running the ball and Russell Wilson has been outstanding. But I think Philip Rivers will get the best of this battle. The Chargers will take it.”

Elliot Harrison: Chargers 27, Seahawks 23

“A lot of people chalked this up as an easy Chargers win back in August. Not so clear now, eh? Most surprising team in the NFL: Seahawks, hands down. Then maybe the Chiefs, because of MVP-to-be(?) Patrick Mahomes. Seattle is a respectable 4-3, something that was predicted by precisely no one. The defense ranks fourth in points per game allowed, also predicted by precisely no one. Meanwhile, the Bolts have dropped just two games, both to top-flight quarterbacks in Mahomes and Jared Goff. That said, their wins have come against Josh Allen, C.J. Beathard, Derek Carr, Baker Mayfield and Marcus Mariota. Meet Russell Wilson, who has played very well this season without taking off out of the pocket much. Where the Chargers are lighting it up: chunk rushing plays. They are getting 10 yards or more on 20 percent of their runs. That’s an astronomical figure, and might be the difference against a team that allows 4.5 yard per carry.”

Two of three panelists pick the Seahawks (-1.5) to cover.

Consensus pick: Seahawks 27, Chargers 23

Brad Gagnon: “You’re seeing a lot of hype about the superb season Philip Rivers is having, but look at Russell Wilson. The man has a 127.1 passer rating and an 11-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio during a five-game stretch in which the Seahawks have gone 4-1. His running game is helping immensely, his offensive line is suddenly no longer a liability and the defense continues to consistently make plays despite the Legion of Boom’s demise. Let’s not forget that Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright and Frank Clark can play, and that the Seahawks are often infallible in Seattle.”