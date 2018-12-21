Both teams are playing for playoff position as Seahawks host the slight favorite Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Russell Wilson or Patrick Mahomes: Who prevails? The experts are split.

Eight of nine panelists pick the Chiefs straight up.

Benjamin Hoffman picks the Chiefs (-2.5) to cover.

“Going home to Seattle helps, but the Chiefs (11-3) are about as tough of a test as any defense can endure. You will hear plenty of comparisons between the quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson, and while Wilson has won a Super Bowl, his offense produces more than 100 fewer passing yards and over 10 fewer points a game than Kansas City’s.”

Mike Florio: Seahawks 20, Chiefs 17

“The Chiefs have struggled in prime time this year, and everyone struggles in Seattle.”

Michael David Smith: Seahawks 27, Chiefs 24

“A very intriguing game, with the Chiefs trying to hold on to secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, and the Seahawks wanting to bounce back from last week’s disappointing loss. I like Seattle to win a good game at home.”

Elliot Harrison: Seahawks 28, Chiefs 25

“This used to be such an enjoyable AFC West matchup. The single-game sack record was set during a Seahawks-Chiefs bout at Arrowhead Stadium, when Derrick Thomas grounded Seattle quarterback Dave Krieg seven times. Kansas City got to Philip Rivers repeatedly last week, but not when it counted, as the Chargers mounted two late touchdown drives to pull even atop the division. The Seahawks weren’t any more clutch last week, falling to the 49ers and blowing a chance to all but guarantee a playoff spot. This will be the closest Patrick Mahomes will come to feeling what his counterparts deal with when they’re calling signals at throaty Arrowhead. Although Mahomes played in Seattle during the preseason, when much of the country got an opportunity to see his rubber arm for the first time (his debut in 2017 came in Week 17, with hardly anyone outside of K.C. paying a whole lot of attention). The question here: How many drives will Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense receive to produce points, much less showcase the sophomore QB’s arm talent? The Seahawks lead the NFL in rushing, putting the spotlight on an area of Kansas City’s defense that has been downright terrible. The Chiefs allow 5 yards per carry and would be 32nd in rushing yards allowed if opponents weren’t forced to throw so much to keep pace with Andy Reid’s scoring machine.”

Five of seven panelists pick the Seahawks straight up.

Five of seven panelists pick the Seahawks (-2.5) against the spread.

Pete Prisco: Seahawks 28, Chiefs 23

“Both teams are coming off tough losses and need this game. That will make for a classic battle between the Chiefs offense and Patrick Mahomes against the Seattle defense, which plays especially well at home. I think the key, though, will be Seattle’s ability to run the football and control the clock. I think they will and win this game.”

Two of three panelists pick the Seahawks (-2.5) against the spread.

Consensus pick: Seahawks 28, Chiefs 26

Brad Gagnon: “It’s become increasingly hard to buy that this is the Chiefs’ year. They just haven’t been the same team with Kareem Hunt gone, Sammy Watkins out and Tyreek Hill hobbled, and they haven’t played a completely strong game in well over a month. They struggled on the road in Denver, Los Angeles (at least defensively against the Rams) and Oakland, and if you can’t beat the Rams or New England on the road, you’re likely going to have trouble with the Seahawks. After all, Seattle is one of the best home teams in the NFL, and it needs a win even more than the Chiefs do.”