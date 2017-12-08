The Seahawks face another stiff test at Jacksonville (FOX / 1.25 p.m). But after knocking off the Eagles last week, there's restored faith in Seattle and its playoff hopes.

Brady Henderson: Seahawks 21, Jaguars 18

“This will look like an impossible matchup for the Seahawks to those who have gotten used to seeing Russell Wilson constantly running for his life behind an offensive line that struggles to protect him. And it is a difficult matchup, to be sure. Jacksonville leads the NFL in sacks and ranks third at getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. But the Seahawks’ pass protection has improved quite a bit with Duane Brown at left tackle. According to Pro Football Focus, Seattle allowed pressure on 39.4 percent (30th in the NFL) of Wilson’s dropbacks before the Brown trade, as compared to 23.1 percent (eighth) since Brown arrived in Week 9. The Seahawks’ 24-10 win over Philadelphia last week was another reminder that they shouldn’t be written off in their injury-weakened state. An improved offensive line, a running game that has shown signs of life and a defense that has still been good without Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor will be enough on Sunday in Jacksonville.”

Mike DiRocco: Seahawks 24, Jaguars 14

“This game is all about the Jaguars’ offense. The defense — which leads the NFL in sacks, pass defense and scoring — has its hands full with Wilson, Jimmy Graham and Doug Baldwin, but there are enough playmakers at all levels to limit the big plays that Wilson creates with his legs. However, the Jags’ offense is going to have a hard time moving the ball consistently. Leonard Fournette is still dealing with an ankle injury and has run for just 226 yards and one touchdown on 77 carries (2.9 per carry) in the past four games. The offensive line is banged up too. The biggest issue, though, are the receivers dealing with the half of the “Legion of Boom” still standing. Rookie Keelan Cole has been up and down all season and has battled drops. Rookie Dede Westbrook is playing in just his fourth game. Marqise Lee is the Jaguars’ top option, but he has battled rib and knee injuries over the past six weeks and leads the NFL with seven drops. The Jaguars just don’t have enough firepower to score a lot of points.”

Benjamin Hoffman picks the Jaguars (minus-2.5) against the spread.

“It is a bit convoluted, but the Jaguars (8-4, 98 percent) could clinch a playoff berth provided they win, Buffalo loses, Miami loses or ties, the Jets lose or tie and the Oakland-Kansas City game doesn’t end in a tie. For Jacksonville fans, who last saw the playoffs in 2007 and only five other times in the franchise’s 22 full seasons, that concept might be just tantalizing enough to keep a cheat sheet of all of those playoff scenarios handy. The Seahawks (8-4, 76 percent) surprised a lot of people with a tremendous performance against Philadelphia last Sunday, but they will have a hard time scoring against Jacksonville on the road.”

Chris Simms: Seahawks 16, Jaguars 12

“While Seattle’s defense is banged up and simply isn’t the same unit it was back in 2013, it’s still a good defense. It’s hard to trust quarterback Blake Bortles against it. Because the Seahawks won’t be scared of Bortles’ throwing ability, they’ll be able to stack the box in order to stop Leonard Fournette. When Fournette can’t go off, the Jaguars offense struggles.

Seattle has Wilson too, and I haven’t seen any defense contain him yet. This is going to be an ugly, physical, defensive game, and one of the quarterbacks is going to have to deliver in crunch time to get the win. I’ll take Wilson over Bortles any and every time.”

Mike Florio: Seahawks 24, Jaguars 17

“It’s potentially a sneaky great game, but December is a bad month to see the Seahawks on the schedule.”

Michael David Smith: Jaguars 17, Seahawks 13

“It sounds odd to say a December game in Jacksonville is a big one, and even odder to say the Jaguars are going to win. But they will, thanks to their first-rate pass defense holding MVP candidate Russell Wilson in check.”

Pete Prisco: Jaguars 20, Seahawks 14

“This focus of this game will be the Jaguars defense against Russell Wilson. But I think the other matchup – Jacksonville’s offense against the Seattle defense – will decide this one. Blake Bortles played well against the Colts last week, and I think it will carry over here. It won’t be as good, but good enough. The Jaguars win a low-scoring game.”

Elliot Harrison: Seahawks 13, Jaguars 10

“Taking the plunge in trusting the Seahawks to play well enough on the road to beat a division leader. Tough to do, given that the Jaguars own the No. 1 scoring defense in the league, and the flight from Seattle to Jacksonville represents one of the longest road trips in the NFL. Also not helping this pick: Earlier this season, Seattle was throttled by the Titans (before playing frantic catch-up football). I’m not confident Blake Bortles and the Jags’ receivers can capitalize on the Achilles’ heel of Seattle right now: a banged-up secondary missing Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor. Offensively, maybe the Seahawks should come out in no-huddle, letting Russell Wilson play with a sense of urgency in quarter No. 1. Wilson is tied with Eli Manning (2011) for the most fourth-quarter touchdown passes in a single season. Let’s hope RW doesn’t get benched, too.”

