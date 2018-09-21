The Seahawks return home to CenturyLink Field and the feared 12th Man for the first time in 2018. But no longer is Seattle an automatic winner at home. The Hawks need a win — and many think they'll get it.

Six of 10 panelists pick the Seahawks.

Benjamin Hoffman picks the Cowboys (+1.5)

“The Cowboys (1-1) looked so good on both sides of the ball against the Giants last week that it’s surprising the final score — 20-13 — was so close. More surprising is the fact that the Seahawks (0-2) have been fairly competitive despite having no running game and a porous defense.”

Elliot Harrison: Seahawks 17, Cowboys 14

“Tough game to pick, frankly. The Cowboys’ offense showed a little spark in last Sunday night’s win over the Giants. Not a ton, but Dallas didn’t need more than a growth spurt from Dak Prescott (who played much better than he did in Week 1), given the way coordinator Rod Marinelli’s defense wreaked havoc on any protection New York tried to muster. The Seahawks’ offensive line ain’t much better. Doubt they will make the same mental errors the Giants did, however. Thus, Ezekiel Elliott becomes a larger factor. With Seattle capable of putting up more points, especially at home, quieting the crowd and lengthening drives is of more import for Dallas. In that regard, this matchup favors the Cowboys. But the Russell Wilson factor — with receiver Doug Baldwin potentially returning — does not.”

Mike Florio: Seahawks 23, Cowboys 20

“It’s already must-win time for the Seahawks, who finally get a chance to play at home.”

Michael David Smith: Seahawks 27, Cowboys 23

“I think the Seahawks will prove to be a better team than they’ve shown so far this season. They’ll bounce back from an ugly Monday night performance and win at home.”

Consensus pick: Cowboys 23, Seahawks 20

Brad Gagnon: “That legendary home-field advantage the Seahawks possess? Not sure it’s much of a factor now that the Legion of Boom is dead and the Seahawks have become a mediocre team. When they were gutted during the second half of the 2017 season, they actually lost four of their last five games at CenturyLink Field, and they were lucky to sneak past the Texans in a 41-38 victory just prior to that stretch.”

Six of eight panelists pick the Seahawks straight up.

Six of eight panelists pick the Seahawks (-1) against the spread.

Pete Prisco: Seahawks 21, Cowboys 17

“The Seahawks will be playing their home opener, which will bring some extra juice to an already lively building. The problem is that they aren’t the same team. Dallas looked impressive in beating the Giants, but this will be different. The Seahawks will rally in front of the home folks to find a way to win this one.”