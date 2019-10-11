Click here for predictions from Bob Condotta, Adam Jude, Larry Stone and Matt Calkins.

Seven of nine panelists pick the Seahawks.

Brady Henderson: Seahawks 28, Browns 17

“Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny will combine for at least 150 yards on the ground, which is about what Cleveland’s 29th-ranked rush defense is allowing per game.”

Jake Trotter: Seahawks 27, Browns 20

“Russell Wilson has been fabulous this season, with 14 total touchdowns and no interceptions. Can a banged-up Cleveland secondary finally force him into turnovers? If not, it could be another long day for the Browns.”

Gregg Rosenthal: Seahawks 22, Browns 19

“It’s Week 6 and the Browns have yet to win a game at home or show they can play with any consistent offensive rhythm. The big plays that saved them in Baltimore are unlikely to occur against a disciplined, if pedestrian, Seahawks defense. It’s strange to think that Seattle has one of the most efficient offenses in football, but that’s what happens when a strong running game is supported by a quarterback who can reliably produce third-down magic on command. The Browns’ offense, meanwhile, ranks behind the Bengals, Bears, Cardinals and Bills in DVOA.”

Mike Florio: Seahawks 24, Browns 20

“Adversity has arrived for the Browns. It’s going to stick around for awhile.”

Michael David Smith: Seahawks 21, Browns 14

“This is an intriguing game because the Browns can’t possibly be as bad as they looked on Monday night, but if they lose again, at home, a whole lot of people are going to be calling them pretenders. I think they’ll be better than they were against the 49ers, but still not good enough to beat the Seahawks.”

Six of eight panelists pick the Seahawks straight up.

Six of eight panelists also pick the Seahawks (-1) to cover the spread.

Cody Benjamin: Seahawks 24, Browns 20

“This feels like a game the Seahawks could overlook, but only until you remember what Freddie Kitchens and this Browns offense look like. Cleveland needs to get its act together, but it’s going to tough to do that against Russell Wilson and Co.”

All three panelists pick the Seahawks (-1.5) to cover.

Brent Sobleski: “It’s just not a good spot for the Browns, who will likely have their hands full trying to block Jadeveon Clowney and the underrated Quinton Jefferson up front and might not be good enough in run defense to handle Wilson, Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny.”

FiveThirtyEight‘s ELO forecast gives the Seahawks a 56% chance of winning.

ESPN‘s Football Power Index gives the Seahawks a 53.9% chance of winning.