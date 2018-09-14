Russell Wilson and the Seahawks are back on the road in Week 2 for a Monday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears. Can they keep newly acquired Khalil Mack in check and pick up their first win? Here's what experts are saying.

Two of 10 panelists pick the Seahawks straight up.

Brady Henderson: Seahawks 27, Bears 23

“The Seahawks will be without No. 1 receiver Doug Baldwin and linebacker K.J. Wright. The Seahawks, however, still have the clear edge at quarterback with Russell Wilson. Under Pete Carroll, the Seahawks are 22-4-1 in prime-time games and 7-1 on Monday night.”

Jeff Dickerson: Bears 20, Seahawks 17

“Pass-rusher Khalil Mack figures to be even better in Week 2. And if Chicago’s offense can show marginal improvement, the Bears have a good opportunity to get coach Matt Nagy his first win as a head coach.”

Benjamin Hoffman: Picks the Bears (-3.5) against the spread.

“How the Bears (0-1) react after a gut-punch loss to Green Bay could determine the way the rest of their season goes. The best bet would be to focus on what went right: Khalil Mack was a showstopper on defense, and running back Jordan Howard proved again that he is the key to the team’s offensive fortunes. If Mack can keep quarterback Russell Wilson on the run and Howard can chew up yardage and the clock against Seattle’s defense, the Seahawks will fall to 0-2.”

Elliot Harrison: Bears 27, Seahawks 24

“Russell Wilson gets Seattle moving late, when it’s too little, too late. Despite the collapse in Lambeau, I like this Bears team. The running game is totally legit. Tarik Cohen is Darren Sproles 2.0 in the pass and run sections of this offense, while the quality O-line makes it all go. And Chicago’s defense will finish in the top seven. Book it. The question mark is Mitch Trubisky, and if you believe a tweet showing him miss a wide-open receiver is an indicator of his overall play, you’re missing the point. Windows close fast in the NFL, and he might have been playing it safe — i.e., trying not to turn the ball over. That’s normal for young QBs. Even Wilson played it safe early in his career. In this game, Wilson will need his defensive line to prosper as much as his offensive line, so as to force Chicago into second-and-longs.”

Consensus pick: Seahawks 23, Bears 21

Brent Sobleski: “These certainly aren’t the Seahawks of old, but the new-look Bears aren’t exactly world beaters, either. Chicago faltered during the second half against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Russell Wilson is another dynamic presence behind center, with Earl Thomas back doing Earl Thomas things to lead the defense. If the Seahawks can keep Khalil Mack in check—a big ‘if’—they match up well.”

Mike Florio: Seahawks 23, Bears 17

“The Bears may need a while to recover from Week One. With road games at Denver and Chicago to start the season, the Seahawks may need to figure out who they pissed off at the league office.”

Michael David Smith: Seahawks 20, Bears 20

“I think the Bears will be reeling after Sunday night’s meltdown.”

Three of eight panelists pick the Seahawks straight up.

Five of eight panelists pick the Seahawks (+3.5) against the spread.

Pete Prisco: Bears 27, Seahawks 26

“The Seahawks are playing consecutive road games, which is tough. It’s now even tougher with the loss of Doug Baldwin for a few weeks. Chicago’s defense showed up big last week against the Packers, and will here. Khalil Mack will have field day against the Seattle line, but Russell Wilson will keep it close anyway.”