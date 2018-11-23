The Panthers have lost two straight and are coming off a tough loss to the Lions. But they're favored by 2.5 and haven't lost at home in 10 games. It seems like it's always a close one when the Seahawks visit Carolina. Here's who the national media are picking.

Looking for our guys? Click here for picks from Bob Condotta, Mike Vorel, Larry Stone and Matt Calkins, plus video of adorable guest picker Zoe the Corgi.

Seven of 10 panelists pick the Panthers straight up.

Brady Henderson: Panthers 30, Seahawks 28

“The Seahawks’ defense has gone three consecutive games without a takeaway, something that could have helped turn narrow defeats to the Chargers and Rams into victories. Seattle has shown an ability to take the ball away from opponents, doing it 16 times over the first seven games, but ending the drought won’t be easy Sunday against Carolina, an offense whose 10 turnovers is tied for the third fewest in the league.”

David Newton: Panthers 21, Seahawks 17

“The Panthers are 5-0 at home and have a 10-game winning streak at Bank of America Stadium. The big difference is turnovers. Defensively, Carolina has forced 13 at home to only two on the road, and offensively, it has made only three at home compared with seven on the road. Stopping the Seattle running game is also going to be key. The Panthers are giving up only 78.2 yards on the ground at home compared with 116.6 away.”

Six of seven panelists pick the Panthers straight up.

Andy Benoit: “One reason Seattle’s defense has pleasantly surprised with in-season improvements is No. 2 corner Tre Flowers. After struggling with his technique against deep in-breaking routes early in the year, Flowers has mostly held up, even with offenses tailoring their game plans to attack him. He’ll have to maintain that progress against deep in-breakers on Sunday, as those are a staple of Carolina’s passing game, especially when receiver Devin Funchess is aligned outside.”

Benjamin Hoffman picks the Panthers (-3.5) to cover.

“Neither of these teams has shown enough consistency in recent weeks to make it easy to judge how they will perform against each other. Theoretically the Panthers (6-4) are equipped to stop the Seahawks (5-5), a team that relies on its running game and struggles on the road. But after Carolina was blown out by Pittsburgh and then lost to Detroit, it’s worth wondering if the Panthers are not as good as they seemed after Week 9. They still get the benefit of the doubt, but not for much longer if things don’t improve.”

Two of three panelists pick the Seahawks (+2.5) against the spread.

Consensus pick: Panthers 24, Seahawks 23

Gary Davenport: “It didn’t take long for this week’s picks to give me the upset stomach I was hoping not to have until Thursday evening (friendly tip—a fifth slice of pie is a bad idea). Picking against a Panthers team riding a 10-game home winning streak will do that. However, I can’t get past the momentum these two teams have established in opposite directions of late. Or Seattle’s ability to control tempo and play teams close. I’m not saying the Seahawks will win here. But with two run-heavy teams who can play defense, I expect a close one. That extra half-point could make all the difference.”

Elliot Harrison: Panthers 26, Seahawks 24

“The season hasn’t spun out of control for the 6-4 Panthers yet, although they had better stop messing around. In what amounts to a huge contest in terms of the NFC wild-card race, the Seahawksneed this win more than Carolina does. If Pete Carroll’s group were to falter, Seattle would tumble to 5-6 and two games back of the Panthers, one of their prime combatants for the fifth or sixth seed. Speaking of, at least one of these two teams has made the playoffs the last six years. Also interesting to note: Seattle has won its last three meetings in Charlotte, all with Russell Wilson under center. If the Panthers are to win this time, Cam Newton must set up and deliver accurately downfield; he sports a not-sterling 58.1 passer rating on throws of 20-plus air yards, according to Next Gen Stats.”

Five of eight panelists pick the Panthers straight up.

Six of eight panelists pick the Panthers (-3.5) to cover.

Pete Prisco: Panthers 27, Seahawks 21

“This is a big game in terms of playoff implications. The Panthers have lost two straight and need to turn it around. Seattle looked good last week in rallying to beat the Packers. But I think the Panthers back home will get it turned around. It won’t be easy.”