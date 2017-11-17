Can the Seahawks hold the Falcons' receivers in check without Richard Sherman? It should be a good one Monday night, based on these experts' predictions.

Brady Henderson: Falcons 27, Seahawks 24

“The Seahawks are still reeling from their win over Arizona last week, when seven players were unable to finish the game because of injury. … This matchup would favor the Seahawks if they were at full strength. They’re an NFL-best 21-3-1 in prime-time games under Pete Carroll, including 13-1 at CenturyLink Field. But it’s looking as though they won’t be anywhere near close to full strength in this one.”

Vaughn McClure: Falcons 28, Seahawks 24

“The Falcons built a little momentum with last week’s win over the Cowboys, but they know winning on the road at loud Seattle, with the 12th man, will be quite a challenge. Last season, the Falcons fell to the Seahawks 26-24 at Century Link Field after the officials blew an obvious pass interference when Richard Sherman grabbed Julio Jones at the end. Well, Sherman won’t play this time after suffering a season-ending Achilles tear, and the Seahawks are just 5-5-1 since 2016 when either Sherman, Earl Thomas or Kam Chancellor doesn’t play.”

Benjamin Hoffman picks the Falcons (plus-3) against the spread.

“Earl Thomas is expected to be back for the Seahawks for the first time since Week 8. While he was out with a hamstring injury, Seattle lost Richard Sherman for the year to a ruptured Achilles’ tendon. The Legion of Boom will still be strong up the middle with Thomas and Kam Chancellor, but trying to defend Atlanta’s wide receivers with cornerbacks Shaq Griffin, Jeremy Lane and Justin Coleman seems unlikely, which could mean a second consecutive victory for the Falcons.”

Chris Simms: Falcons 23, Seahawks 21

“There’s no more Richard Sherman on Seattle’s side, and that’s scary against this Falcons offense. Atlanta may not be as explosive as it was last year, but people seem to forget that last year’s offense was a historic one. … As incredible as Russell Wilson can be, don’t expect him to light up this speedy Atlanta defense. The Falcons have the quickness on the edge with ends and linebackers to contain Wilson. … When the Seahawks have won, it’s usually been because of Wilson and his incredible big plays. The Falcons are going to make more of those in this game.”

Pete Prisco: Falcons 28, Seahawks 27

“The Seahawks are banged up and will play this one without Richard Sherman, which really hurts. The Falcons seemed to find something last week on offense, and I think that carries over here. The Falcons had a big fourth quarter in last year’s loss, so expect Matt Ryan to have another good day and win a shootout.”

Mike Florio: Seahawks 20, Falcons 13

“Russell Wilson’s one-man band continues to find a way to make something close enough to actual music in Seattle.”

Michael David Smith: Seahawks 20, Falcons 17

“The Falcons played one of their best games of the season on Sunday and the Seahawks are struggling with injuries, but I still like Seattle to take this one.”

