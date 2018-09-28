The Seahawks are back on road in Week 4 for their first divisional matchup of the season. They're 3-point favorites in Arizona against the Cardinals and rookie QB Josh Rosen. Can Seattle get back to 2-2 after its 0-2 start?

Eight of 10 panelists pick the Seahawks.

Brady Henderson: Seahawks 21, Cardinals 17

“For all the misfortune the Seahawks have experienced at State Farm Stadium in recent years — Super Bowl XLIX and the franchise-altering injuries to Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor — they’ve gone 4-0-1 over their past five regular-season games there. That the Seahawks already have eight takeaways is evidence of how well their defense has played despite all the key losses and new faces, so you have to like their chances of forcing Josh Rosen into some mistakes in his first career start.”

Josh Weinfuss: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 10

“The Cardinals offense, worst in the NFL, hopes to get an injection of yards and points by starting Rosen. But will that be enough? Arizona faces a Seahawks defense that has the best interception rate in the NFL. The Cardinals haven’t beaten the Seahawks at home since 2012.”

Six of seven panelists pick the Seahawks.

Andy Benoit: “Cardinals first-year head coach Steve Wilks spoke this week about how important it is that he trust who he puts on the field. What does that say about linebackers Deone Bucannon and Hassan Reddick? Both are fast, dynamic young former first-round picks, and yet they’re benched behind journeymen Josh Bynes and Gerald Hodges (a player whom some coaches have explicitly NOT trusted at previous stops).”

Benjamin Hoffman picks the Seahawks (-3).

“Did the Seahawks (1-2) right the ship, or are they just good at home? That’s the big question for the season, but not one that will necessarily be answered against the Cardinals (0-3), a team that has been downright awful and will be starting a rookie quarterback, Josh Rosen.”

Mike Florio: Seahawks 23, Cardinals 13

“The Seahawks still have hope for a playoff berth. The Cardinals are justing hoping to get a win or two.”

Michael David Smith: Seahawks 17, Cardinals 10

“In Josh Rosen‘s first NFL start, he’s going to have a tough time against a Seahawks defense that is starting to round into form after an offseason of changes.”

Six of eight panelists pick the Seahawks (-3) and straight up.

Pete Prisco: Cardinals 20, Seahawks 17

“Josh Rosen makes his first NFL start here for the Cardinals, who have been lifeless on offense. It’s the right move. He might have some tough going early, but he will respond and play well. The Seahawks played better last week, but that was at home. They are a different team on the road. Rosen will win his first start.”

Elliot Harrison: Seahawks 20, Cardinals 17

“The Seahawks — predicted by many to go 5-11, at best — will even their record this weekend. It’s fun to think that rookie QB Josh Rosen could resurrect this Cardinals offense, but unless Steve Wilks’ staff gets David Johnson more involved, and Larry Fitzgerald is healthy, I’m not sure Arizona has the horses to keep up with Russell Wilson. Not that Seattle will score 30, but somewhere in the low-20s should be enough, given the Cards’ offensive issues. Expect Chris Carson to get 20-to-25 carries again. Make no mistake, though: This Seahawks offense misses Doug Baldwin. They really miss Angry Doug Baldwin.”

All three panelists pick the Seahawks (-3).

Consensus pick: Seahawks 26, Cardinals 15

Mark Gagnon: “Arizona’s defense is more like the one that got roasted by the Redskins and Rams than the one that hung in there against the offensively inept Bears. And on the other side of the ball, offensive coordinator Mike McCoy hasn’t given me any reason to trust him. The polished Rosen could play well, and the Cards could keep it close at home. But I’m willing to risk a push with the Seahawks only giving up a field goal.”