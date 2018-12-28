The Seahawks are favored by nearly two touchdowns against the hapless Arizona Cardinals, who will be fighting for the No. 1 pick as Seattle fights for the No. 5 NFC playoff seed. Whether or not Seattle covers appears to be the question at hand.

Looking for our guys? Click here for picks from Bob Condotta, Mike Vorel, Larry Stone and Matt Calkins, plus a celebrity guesser.

Brady Henderson: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 13

“An upset for the Cardinals as 13.5-point underdogs would be plausible if the Seahawks decided to rest some of their starters now that they’ve secured a playoff spot. But Pete Carroll made it clear this week that his team is keeping its foot on the gas, opting to try to maintain the momentum it has built while winning five of the last six games.”

Josh Weinfuss: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 10

“The Seahawks are trending up, while the Cardinals are trending down. Sunday will also be a battle of Seattle’s No. 1 rushing offense against the Cardinals’ 32nd-ranked rushing defense. Their first meeting was close, with the Seahawks winning 20-17, but a lot has changed since Week 4. On top of all that, a loss will give the Cardinals the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL draft.”

Benjamin Hoffman pick the Cardinals (+13.5) against the spread.

“The Seahawks (9-6) were initially written off by nearly everyone, but they have put together a very nice season, especially given the number of personnel changes they endured. Playing at home against the lowly Cardinals (3-12) does not present much of a challenge, but since Seattle has already secured a playoff spot, there is little motivation to go for a blowout.”

Mike Florio: Seahawks 34, Cardinals 20

“Pete Carroll won’t rest his starters, even against a team whose starters would be backups elsewhere.”

Michael David Smith: Seahawks 20, Cardinals 10

“This game doesn’t mean much to the Seahawks, who will be a wild card team either way, but Pete Carroll says he’s playing his starters — and even the Seahawks’ backups would probably beat the Cardinals.”

Elliot Harrison: Seahawks 34, Cardinals 10

“Oooh, boy. This game could get ugly fast — unless Josh Rosen decides this is the week to break out. He will need help up front more than anything else to keep his Arizona ‘mates in it. Pete Carroll has said the Seahawks won’t rest players, even though they’ve already clinched a playoff berth. On that note, if Seattle wins, it will travel to Dallas to play the Cowboys in the wild-card round. If they lose, and the Vikings beat the Bears this weekend, then the Seahawks would travel to Chicago. Where would you rather go this time of year? Which team would Seattle rather play? The answers to both of those questions are easy, as the Seahawks’ road to victory on Sunday will be if Arizona can’t find improved ways to slow the run. Last time these teams met, the Seahawks rushed for 171 yards in what was a close game in Arizona. Back to the Cardinals’ offensive line: Rosen has been sacked 39 times despite starting just 12 games, while the team averages a league-low 3.8 yards per carry. These are not promising figures when going on the road to the toughest place to play in the league.”

All three panelists pick the Seahawks (-13.5) to cover.

Consensus pick: Seahawks 28, Cardinals 13

Gary Davenport: “The Seahawks have reason to want that No. 5 seed almost as much as the Cardinals want the No. 1 pick.”

Brad Gagnon: “The Cards made the mistake of nearly losing that top pick when they beat the Packers on the road at the start of December, but they won’t screw up like that again. They’ll keep throwing a clearly overwhelmed Josh Rosen to the wolves while getting pummeled, and on Sunday, I’d expect them to fall by 14-plus points for the fourth consecutive week.”

Pete Prisco: Seahawks 28, Cardinals 10

“The Seahawks are going to the playoffs, so they might rest some guys, who are a bit banged up. But Pete Carroll likes to play to win, so figuring it out is the hard part. Does it really matter against the worst team in the league? Seahawks will win big.”