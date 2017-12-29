In the Seahawks' regular-season finale, the experts are picking Seattle nearly unanimously. But the Hawks will need some help from the Panthers to make the playoffs for the sixth straight year.

All eight panelists pick the Seahawks straight up.

Brady Henderson: Seahawks 21, Cardinals 13

“The Seahawks are playing for a playoff spot Sunday, needing a win over Arizona and a Falcons loss to make it as the No. 6 seed. Holding Dallas to only four field goals in Ezekiel Elliott’s return showed that Seattle’s defense isn’t dead despite the temptation to pronounce it as such after the Seahawks were hammered 42-7 by the Rams a week earlier. With the postseason on the line and a backup quarterback in Stanton on the other side, Seattle’s defense should lead the team to a victory, even if its offense remains stuck in neutral.”

Josh Weinfuss: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 17

“The Cardinals are 3-1 in Seattle since 2013 under coach Bruce Arians. That one loss came when Drew Stanton started in 2014. Stanton may be 2-1 this season as a starter, but he’s completing just 51.2 percent of his passes with five touchdowns and four interceptions.”

Benjamin Hoffman: Cardinals win

“The Seahawks’ defense has been decimated by injuries, and in recent weeks, their offense disappeared. The Seahawks (9-6) were eclipsed by the Rams and then largely leapfrogged by the 49ers, but they have held together enough that a win in combination with a loss or a tie by the Falcons will put them in the playoffs. The resilience has not been replicated by the Cardinals (7-8), who have endured a second consecutive season of mediocrity. But the chance to play spoiler might be enough to at least make Seattle work hard to get past them.”

Sam Farmer: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 20

“The Cardinals have proved they are capable of winning at Seattle, but that’s with Carson Palmer at quarterback. Arizona’s defense has been on fire since Week 10.”

Chris Simms: Seahawks 21, Cardinals 20

“The Seahawks still have a chance to make the postseason, but let’s be real here. Seattle isn’t a playoff-caliber team right now. The offensive line is a joke, the defense isn’t what it once was and it’s beaten up. The team is only in this position because it has a championship coach in Pete Carroll and a championship quarterback in Russell Wilson.

Don’t be surprised if the Arizona Cardinals give the Seahawks a game here.”

Mike Florio: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 17

“Don’t look now, but the Seahawks may be heading for the postseason — and possibly for a rubber match against the Rams.”

Michael David Smith: Seahawks 30, Cardinals 20

“It’s been a disappointing season in Seattle, but they’ll finish strong against an overmatched Cardinals team.”

Elliot Harrison: Seahawks 28, Cardinals 20

“The Seahawks are vying for that final NFC playoff spot. The Cardinals aren’t going to Seattle to get their butts kicked. This a heckuva intriguing game. Seattle clearly isn’t the same football team that cruised into the postseason in each of the past five years. Despite the Seahawks’ recent dominance of the NFC West and spectacular home-field advantage, Bruce Arians is 3-1 in Seattle. Drew Stanton will start for the second week in a row, after leading the Cards to a win over the Giants (20 for 34, 209 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions). I wasn’t planning on typing a note about Russell Wilson here … until our research department and @RealJackAndrade sent a note that the Seahawks quarterback accounted for 97.2 percent of his team’s offensive touchdowns this season, the highest figure in the Super Bowl era. Unbelievable.”

Pete Prisco: Seahawks 21, Cardinals 20

“The Seahawks will win the sixth seed if they beat the Cardinals and the Falcons lose to the Panthers. I think Seattle will take care of their business here, but the Arizona defense is playing good football. I think they will keep this game close, even with Drew Stanton at quarterback. Seahawks win it, though.”

