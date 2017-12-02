The Seahawks are five-point home underdogs entering their Sunday Night Football showdown with the 10-1 Eagles. Here's what needs to happen to pull off the upset.

Keep Carson contained

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz enters the weekend as the favorite for the NFL’s MVP award in the midst of a breakout second season in which he has thrown for a league-high 28 touchdowns against just five interceptions. Armed with an improved supporting cast Wentz is being much more aggressive this season than as a rookie.

According to a Philly.com stat this week, just 28.6 percent of his attempts traveled 11 or more yards beyond the line of scrimmage. This year, that has jumped to 36.9. Wentz was able to do little downfield against the Seahawks last season in Seattle’s 26-15 win at CenturyLink with the Eagles averaging just 4.1 yards per pass, the second-lowest total Seattle allowed all season. Wentz has averaged at least 6.3 per attempt in every game this season and is at 7.5 for the season.

And now not only is Wentz more confident and experienced taking deep shots but he’ll also go against a Seattle secondary without Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor. Rookie Shaquill Griffin will return to the starting lineup after missing last week with a concussion and could team with Byron Maxwell as the starting cornerbacks, with Maxwell potentially taking over for Jeremy Lane on the left side.

Don’t let Zach (H)Ertz them too much

No tight end in the NFL is thrown to more than Philly’s Zach Ertz, whose 8.1 targets per game lead the NFL. Additionally, his 63.9 yards receiving average per game is third in the NFL and his seven touchdowns are tied for second with Rob Gronkowski behind Seattle’s Jimmy Graham. Seattle knows Ertz well; he has scored touchdowns against the Seahawks each of the past two times the teams have played.

Ertz presents the first significant test of how well the Seahawks can cover a tight end — something has often been a challenge anyway — without Chancellor. “Well, this is the reason why Bradley McDougald comes here,’’ defensive coordinator Kris Richard said this week, referencing the player who is now starting at strong safety in place of Chancellor. “It’s the reason why we trust (linebacker) K.J. Wright covering guys in the fashion that we have historically.”

Ertz has at least one touchdown in five of the Eagles’ last six games and is coming off his best performance of the season with 10 catches on 12 targets for 103 yards in a rout of the Bears last Sunday.

Run the ball somehow, some way

The Seahawks had their second-best running game of the year in last season’s win over the Eagles with 152 yards — though 72 came on one play, an early touchdown run by the now-injured C.J. Prosise. The Seahawks hoped to get the running game going last week against a 49ers defense that came in ranked 31st in the NFL. Instead, while there were a few brief moments of hope, Seattle was held to just 90 yards on 30 carries with 68 yards on 21 carries coming from tailbacks Eddie Lacy and J.D. McKissic.

Now the Seahawks have to take on the No. 1 ranked run defense in the NFL, with the Eagles allowing just 65.1 yards per game. Seattle coach Pete Carroll noted this week that that number is helped by the fact that the Eagles have often been ahead and opponents have had to throw, lessening the attempts. It’s a fair point as the 207 rushing attempts against the Eagles are 28 fewer than second-place Carolina. Still, the 3.5 yards per carry that the Eagles have allowed is fourth in the NFL and the four rushing TDs Philly has given up is tied with Carolina for the fewest.

In other words, this stacks up as the toughest test yet for a Seattle running attack still trying to find its way — the Seahawks are 20th in the NFL this week at 102.9 per game — on a night when Seattle would love to limit the number of possessions for the Eagles. Mike Davis, given the start two weeks ago against Atlanta, is back from a groin injury and could again get the start with it likely that Lacy and McKissic will also get some looks with Thomas Rawls potentially again the odd man out. No matter who it is, Seattle has to get some non-Russell Wilson running going against the Eagles.