The 2018 NFL draft is here.

The three-day spectacle, hosted this year inside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, begins at 5 p.m. Thursday night. But we’ve been covering the lead up for weeks.

What’s gonna go down in tonight in the first round? Bob Condotta and Larry Stone make their best but ultimately futile attempt to mock the first round here. Are the Seahawks going to trade Earl Thomas? Here are the latest rumors. That’s one of the five biggest draft-day questions for the Hawks. Or will they trade out of the first round? Columnist Matt Calkins says that’s a bad idea. If they do stick at No. 18, here are five names the Seahawks could target.

Seattle’s magic has never been in the first round, though. And lately, there’s been little at all. What happened to the team that once owned the mid and late rounds? Bob addresses that in-depth here.

Stay up to date with the latest on Twitter up top. We’ll post live updates below with trade rumors, draft picks and more once things get under way.

What you need to know:

DRAFT PICKS Round 1 | Pick 18 | No. 18 overall Round 4 | Pick 20 | No. 120 overall Round 5 | Pick 4 | No. 141 overall Round 5 | Pick 9 | No. 146 overall Round 5 | Pick 19 | No. 156 overall Round 5 | Pick 31 | No. 168 overall Round 7 | Pick 8 | No. 226 overall Round 7 | Pick 30 | No. 248 overall

Day 1: Round 1

Day 2: Rounds 2-3

Day 3: Rounds 4-7