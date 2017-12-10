Russell Wilson was great ... for one quarter, but it wasn't enough as the Seahawks fell to Jacksonville on the road.

One injury too many?

The Seahawks somehow weathered the loss of Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor for the past few games, but after middle linebacker Bobby Wagner left with a hamstring injury, the Jaguars had their way on offense most of the second half.

It got even easier for the offensively challenged Jaguars after linebacker K.J. Wright left late in the third quarter. Unless Wagner and Wright are able to come back quickly, the bulk of the defense that has spoiled fans for years is gone.

Like an MVP, but only for one quarter

Russell Wilson certainly played like an MVP in the fourth quarter, but the three interceptions before the remarkable rally is what will be remembered because Seattle lost. Wilson set the NFL single-season record for fourth-quarter touchdowns, hitting Paul Richardson for 61 yards and his 16th such TD. Then he added his 17th with a 74-yard bomb to Tyler Lockett, but it wasn’t enough. The Seahawks need him to be great for four quarters to win.

The running game continues to improve

Mike Davis further asserted himself as the team’s top running back, rushing for 66 yards on 15 carries. He was particularly effective on a drive late in the first half, when he ran on four straight plays, with gains of 21, 13, 10 and 5 yards.

J.D. McKissic was effective as well, with 15 yards on three carries. Russell Wilson had 50 yards on five carries, and the Seahawks had 141 as a team. That’s a good number against any foe, but that it came against the league’s No. 1 defense, makes it even more impressive and a sure sign that Seattle’s running game is finally trending in the right direction.