It's strength against strength this week, as one of the NFL's most potent offenses visits CenturyLink Field and the league's top scoring defense.

Nine of 10 panelists pick the Seahawks straight up.

Brady Henderson: Seahawks 27, Texans 21

“[Deshaun] Watson has looked like the real deal, but he faces a tough challenge on the road against a Seahawks defense playing as well as it has in recent memory. The Seahawks have allowed only 33 points during their three-game winning streak, elevating them back into their familiar place as the NFL’s top scoring defense. And this game is at CenturyLink Field, where the Seahawks are 4-0 against rookie quarterbacks since 2011 while allowing only 179 passing yards per game, according to ESPN Stats & Information.”

Sarah Barshop: Seahawks 20, Texans 14

“Watson has thrown for 12 touchdowns in three games but faces the No. 1 defense in points allowed per game. It will be a close one — and Watson will keep the Texans in the game — but Houston will lose its fifth consecutive game to an NFC West opponent.”

Benjamin Hoffman picks the Texans (plus-5.5) against the spread.

“Thanks to the emergence of Deshaun Watson, the Texans (3-3) have averaged 39.3 points a game over the last four weeks. The hype has been deafening, but in reality, he has yet to face a very challenging defense. That ends this week, as the Seahawks (4-2) are the type of team that has the combination of talent and veteran know-how to truly mess with a rookie quarterback’s mind. A victory might be too much to ask for, but Watson is talented enough to keep things close, making a 5.5-point spread a bit too generous.”

Chris Simms: Texans 19, Seahawks 14

“Seattle is a little more susceptible to the run this year than in years past, and Watson and the Texans aren’t afraid to put the pressure on a team with the run. That’s an advantage for the Texans because it’s likely to get Watson some favorable looks in the pass game. If this game was at a neutral site, I’d pick the Texans with no hesitation. There are questions about the Seahawks, especially on offense. Three of Seattle’s four wins came against teams with three combined victories between them. That’s concerning. Yet, it’s difficult to count out a Seahawks defense that can wreak havoc on young quarterbacks—especially in Seattle. I’m still going to pick the Texans, but it’s going to be a battle.”

Mike Florio: Seahawks 20, Texans 9

“The last time the Texans and the Seahawks got together, the Pick-Six Machine known as Matt Schlub (autocorrect insisted on it) helped Houston blow a big lead and lose in overtime, thanks to an interception that Richard Sherman returned with a shoe missing for the game-tying score. This time around, the quarterback is better — but the venue has flipped to Seattle. Welcome to the NFL, Deshaun.”

Michael David Smith: Seahawks 17, Texans 14

“I think the Texans are a better team than the Seahawks overall, but in Seattle, rookie Deshaun Watson is going to be in the toughest environment he’s faced. The Seahawks’ defense should have a good game and they’ll win a close one.”

Elliot Harrison: Seahawks 28, Texans 25

“Here we are, with what is, perhaps, still Week 8’s most fun game taking place between two teams that rarely play one another. The uni matchup will be ugly. The scoring won’t be as low as people expect. Seattle’s offense is so due, while Watson is a thrilling watch. What’s interesting about his game is how much better he’s performed inside the pocket, in spite of his readily apparent athleticism. His completion percentage is 10 points higher inside the pocket (64.4) than outside (54.1), while his TD-to-INT ratio is really out of whack: Watson has tossed 14 touchdowns against three interceptions in the cup, with one touchdown and two picks outside.”

Seven of eight panelists pick the Seahawks straight up.

Four of eight panelists pick the Seahawks (minus-5.5) against the spread.

Pete Prisco: Seahawks 26, Texans 13

“This will be a major challenge for rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Texans. He’s been really good, but playing the Seahawks on the road is a challenge even for veteran passers. The Seahawks seem to be getting it right. They handle Watson and the Texans.”