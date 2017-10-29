Game. Of. The. Year. The Seahawks and Texans exchanged seven lead changes, including four in the fourth quarter, before Seattle finally finished the job with 21 seconds to go. What a win! Here's what people are saying.

It’s never easy for these Seahawks, is it? In their 41-38 against the Texans Sunday, though, it was less their shortcomings and more the sensational play of Deshaun Watson, Houston’s rookie quarterback. But it was Russell Wilson who showed Watson who the premier playmaker still is.

For a moment, the Seahawks appeared doomed. Wilson had tossed a pick in the red zone with just over two minutes to go. But redemption was to be had.

Seattle’s D quickly got the ball back, and Wilson led a magnificent game-winning drive 80 yards down the field in 78 seconds, giving the Seahawks the decisive 41-38 lead with a touchdown to — who else — Jimmy Graham with 21 seconds left.

Incredible victory for Seahawks, 41-38. Maybe the game of the year in NFL. — Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) October 29, 2017

Now THAT was exhilarating!. Russell is a wizard. A freakin wizard. We are lucky to watch him every week — Mike Salk, 710 ESPN (@TheMikeSalk) October 29, 2017

True story: Russell Wilson had 482 total yards. #Seahawks as a team had 479 total yards. (It's possible.) — Chris Sprow (@SprowESPN) October 29, 2017

Regardless of how this game ends up, Deshaun Watson is the truth — Jacs O’ Lantern (@JacsonBevens) October 29, 2017

The only 2 QBs in NFL history to throw for 400+, 4 TDs, and rush for 30+ are Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson, who both did it today. — Jacs O’ Lantern (@JacsonBevens) October 29, 2017

Wilson finished with 482 total yards, eclipsing his apparent protege on the opposite sideline on his final, game-winning drive. Watson totaled 469 on the day — and plenty of Russell Wilson comparisons.

The #Seahawks are finding out what it's like to play against Russell Wilson. — Danny O'Neil (@dannyoneil) October 29, 2017

There were any number of crazy plays in the 60 minutes of football, but Watson’s pirouette and pass to Lamar Miller that gave Houston a fourth-quarter lead (that was then lost, gained and lost once more in the nine minutes that remained) might top them all.

Things got weird in the Hawks’ Halloween game. Like, really weird. There were TDs, penalties and obscure plays galore. Earl Thomas got beat. Then he got revenge. Fullback Tre Madden (!) chugged his way 66 yards down the field. And Pete Carroll challenged his own quarterback’s incompletion into a fumble — that got Seattle a first down and eventually a touchdown!

I can count the number of times I've seen a WR get behind Thomas on a post on one hand. Wow. — Doug Farrar (@BR_DougFarrar) October 29, 2017

Earl says not again pic.twitter.com/AVnk9AXjoW — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) October 29, 2017

Deshaun Watson has now thrown two touchdown passes today. One to Will Fuller and one to Earl. — Sean Quinton (@Quinton_Sean) October 29, 2017

Has a single thing of note happened in this game without there being a dramatically poor or weird call preceding it? — Chris (@30AcreFortress) October 29, 2017

I've always said that Tre Madden is the kind of guy who can take the top off a defense. — Danny O'Neil (@dannyoneil) October 29, 2017

Nobody fumbles more productively than the Seahawks! — Hawk Blogger (@hawkblogger) October 29, 2017

The common denominator for incredible games in sports is trash defense — Mike (@SeahawkScout) October 29, 2017

Best regular season win of the PCJS era? Combing quality of play and drama? Yeah. — Spike Friedman (@SpikeFriedman) October 29, 2017