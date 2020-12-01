The Seahawks’ 23-17 win over the Eagles on Monday Night Football was one of the most lopsided one-score games you’ll see.

After a historically bad first nine weeks, a rejuvenated Seattle defense set the tone early, harassing Carson Wentz and the Eagles offense and tallying six sacks — giving them 19 total since Carlos Dunlap joined the defensive front. As Times columnist Larry Stone writes, “it’s rather amazing to be analyzing a defensive revival that looked like it would never come.”

And of course, on another prime-time game, a man whose star is shining brighter each week wowed a national audience and provided plenty of post-game fodder. DK Metcalf — now the league’s leading receiver with 1,039 yards — harassed the Philadelphia man-coverage and cornerback Darius Slay, totaling 10 catches for a career-best 177 yards. As Times reporter Adam Jude notes, Metcalf had some extra motivation following a pre-game discussion with Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

And lastly, we learned a valuable lesson: Never bet on the Seahawks. Even in a game that looked and felt like a blowout, a late Philadelphia Hail Mary and two-point conversion crushed anyone who bet on Seattle to cover the 6.5 point spread, including one person who had $500,000 riding on the result.

Seahawks were -6.5 favorites. Eagles converted this last-minute Hail Mary and the 2-point conversion.



This is an all-time bad beat. pic.twitter.com/uSl3BpWpEy — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) December 1, 2020

if you bet on a primetime Seahawks game….that’s on you, my friend — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 1, 2020

Grant Gordon of NFL.com notes the Seahawks are winning in a different way.

“This was also a game in which the Seahawks seemed so close to a blowout throughout, though that never transpired. At this point in the season, we know the Seahawks have a good chance of winning a shootout with Wilson cooking, but over these last two games we’ve arrived at the realization that winning a different way is possible, too.“

Russell Wilson, first 7 games: 120.8 rating, 9.38 AY/A

Russell Wilson, last 4 games: 92.3 rating, 7.19 AY/A — ProFootballReference (@pfref) December 1, 2020

ESPN’s Brady Henderson points to Russell Wilson’s dominance in prime-time games.

“(Wilson) is 29-8-1 in prime-time games (defined as starting at 7 p.m. ET or later) for a .776 winning percentage. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, that’s the best by any starting quarterback since 1950 with at least 20 starts. Steve Young (23-7, .767) is second.

Wilson improved to 10-2 on Monday Night Football, good for an .833 winning percentage that is also best in MNF history.“

FS1’s Colin Cowherd said the Seahawks look like a Super Bowl team after fixing their pass-rush.

“Seattle, we know they have stars. Bobby Wagner, maybe the best linebacker in football. Russell Wilson, one of the best quarterbacks in football. But they had no pass rush. Last night, they solved it … They now have 19 sacks in the last four games — five more than anyone in the NFL, including the Steelers.“

"What you watched last night is Seattle solve a problem."@ColinCowherd explains why the Seahawks are now a Super Bowl contender: pic.twitter.com/bLtlSHQBVh — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 1, 2020

And here’s a compilation of what people said about DK Metcalf’s big night.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo says DK Metcalf channeled his inner Michael Jordan in Monday night’s win.

The stuff dk does , I’m not even surprised. He was built on a different planet 💪🏾 — AJ Brown (@Brown1arthur) December 1, 2020

What can’t this man do? @dkm14 once again showing the world why he’s a 🦄!



Since no ceiling actually applies in his case, just how great a player will DK become? 📈 pic.twitter.com/uQPBzBQp7w — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 1, 2020

Megatron and DK are both one of a kind.



Insane numbers 🤯💪 @dkm14 @calvinjohnsonjr pic.twitter.com/sX86NM3Yim — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 1, 2020

Friendly reminder that 8 WRs were taken before @dkm14 in the 2019 NFL draft. pic.twitter.com/w9qPvVzgwr — ESPN (@espn) December 1, 2020