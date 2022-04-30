The only thing surprising about the Seahawks’ 2022 draft, was the lack of surprising picks. The Seahawks shocked just about everyone by going chalky with their draft picks, filling positions of need and taking what many deemed good value selections.

Unlike past years when media members had to scramble to learn about an obscure pick the Seahawks had reached for, Pete Carroll and John Schneider took familiar names.

That’s not to say the familiar names are always best, as the Seahawks have unearthed many hidden gems in past drafts. But for this year anyway, Seattle’s draft class is loaded with names the national media knows — and loves.

Those names include OT Charles Cross, a universally beloved pass-blocker taken at No. 9, and a local OT in WSU’s Abe Lucas. It also includes a pair of CBs, Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen, as Seattle loaded up on Day Three defenders.

Perhaps the biggest name is also the most polarizing among media members. Kenneth Walker III was the best running back in college football last season, but some pundits criticized Seattle for prioritizing RB over other needed positions — including QB.

Aside from RB value, pundits seemed to love Seattle’s draft. Here’s what media members had to say about the Seahawks’ 2022 draft class.

The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak says the Seahawks drafted ‘objectively good players’

Seattle is drafting objectively good players. I have no further comment on Seattle's draft besides the fact that they are drafting objectively good players. https://t.co/dwmanna3iw — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) April 30, 2022

Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd and Brock Huard shared love for Seattle’s class. ‘Nothing cute.’

I have not said this in several years. I freaking LOVE the picks from @Seahawks Think Kenneth Walker is such a good player. #YardsAfterContact — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) April 29, 2022

Like @ColinCowherd this is one of my favorite @Seahawks drafts in some time. Two experienced & physically gifted tackles to mold. A Cliff Avril clone in Boye Mafe & the most pound for pound violent/explosive runnings back in CFB.



Nothing cute. Feels like a Ravens draft. — Brock Huard (@BrockHuard) April 30, 2022

The Ringer’s Danny Kelly gives Seahawks a ‘B+’ for pick of Charles Cross

I was always a little dubious when people connected Cross to the run-heavy Seahawks because the former Mississippi State standout spent most of his time last year pass-blocking in Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense. Seattle is betting that they can coach him up as a run blocker, I’m sure (and he did flash plenty of potential there), but I’m definitely not going to criticize them for taking the best pass-blocking offensive tackle in this class. Cross’s pass-blocking chops will be a boon for the team’s Russell Wilson replacement, whoever that ends up being.

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco give Seahawks a ‘B’ for Cross pick

They had a glaring hole at left tackle, so they had to get a left tackle. With the run on them, they end up with a player who is good in pass protection but needs work in the run game. If Seattle wants to run it better, they picked the wrong tackle. But he is good at protecting the quarterback.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. says Seahawks’ Day Two picks were head-scratchers

With Malik Willis still on the board at No. 40, the Seahawks passed twice on taking my top-ranked quarterback in this class. Do they really expect Drew Lock and Geno Smith to play anywhere close to above-average football this season? I don’t get it.

Mafe has been a little overrated — he’s No. 53 on my Big Board — because he doesn’t have many pass-rush moves and needs to get better against the run. Walker is a good running back, but did Seattle really need one this high? I loved the Charles Cross pick on Day 1, but these are head-scratchers.

The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia is not a fan of Kenneth Walker III selection

It’s impossible to believe that spending a high second-round pick on another running back is an optimal use of their resources.

NBC NFL analyst Chris Simms says Walker III is “my favorite RB in the draft”

Kenneth Walker is my my favorite rb in the draft. He will run you over. Run by you. Or break your ankles. To me he is the man!! @Seahawks got a steal in my opinion. And then to get Mafe who is big strong and explosive. Way to “F”in go Seattle — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 29, 2022

Why Kenneth Walker was my #1 RB in this class: https://t.co/9JxJwTJZZv — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 29, 2022

ESPN’s Brady Henderson evaluates pick of Kenneth Walker III

Clearly, they don’t feel like quarterback is as big of a need as observers do and/or they don’t like any of the QBs they’ve had chances to take so far. But running back was a bigger need than you might realize given Rashaad Penny’s long injury history and the uncertainty with Chris Carson coming off neck surgery. Taking a running back this early would seem to suggest some concern on Seattle’s part about Carson coming back to full strength.

NFL analyst Samuel Gold says CB Coby Bryant was a ‘great pick’

Coby Bryant was a great pick by the #Seahawks in the 4th round. Developmental CB who played opposite of Sauce Gardner. I'm a fan. Much better in press or bump and run than off man so he fits the scheme! — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) April 30, 2022

NFL draft analyst Walter Cherepinsky gives Tariq Woolen pick an ‘A+’

This is a classic fifth-round cornerback pick by the Seahawks. Tariq Woolen is tall and athletic like other corners Seattle has drafted. Woolen would’ve been taken much earlier if it weren’t for health worries, but this is incredible value that fills a need. I love this selection.