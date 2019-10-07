The Seattle XFL team got its name in August, and next week the Seattle Dragons will have players.

The XFL announced Monday that the eight teams will each select 71 players during a two-day draft that will take place next Tuesday and Wednesday (Oct. 15-16).

Before the draft, each team will be assigned a quarterback. Then, during the draft, teams will take 10 players from four different pools (skill players, offensive line, defensive front seven and defensive backfield). Finally, the final 31 players will be selected in an open draft, with teams able to pick players at any position.

The Dragons pick seventh in the first round in the skills-position draft, second in the offensive-line phase, third in the defensive front seven segment, sixth in the defensive-backs phase and third in the open draft. It is a “snake draft,” meaning that the orders are reversed each round (the team who picks first one round, picks last the next round).

The drafts for skill-position players, offensive linemen and defensive front seven will take place on the first day. The defensive-back draft and the open draft will take place on the final day.

There will be 1,000 players in the draft pool, with the league saying in a release that it would begin releasing the names Monday and that all names would be released by Friday.

Teams will conduct the drafts at their local headquarters, and according to the XFL, “will have 90 seconds to make a selection and declare their picks through a video conference with the XFL home office in Stamford, Connecticut.”

